Alleged Audio Reveals Ill Russian Soldiers Used as 'Cannon Fodder' in Ukraine

An audio recording has emerged, alleging that Russian soldiers suffering from severe illnesses are being used as expendable forces in the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. The audio was released by Ukraine's military intelligence unit, the GUR, on the messaging platform Telegram and subsequently translated by the Kyiv Post.

Intercepted Communications

The GUR is noted for regularly publishing what they purport to be intercepted communications from Russian soldiers on the front lines. However, the authenticity of this specific recording has not been independently confirmed. The soldier's voice on the tape expresses frustration and anger toward the commanders. He accuses them of having 'lost the whole f****** company' by recklessly sending ill soldiers to the front lines, effectively using them as 'cannon fodder.'

Illnesses Among the Troops

According to the soldier's account in the recording, a group of 16 soldiers suffering from a range of serious health conditions, such as hepatitis, suspected tuberculosis, lung diseases, brain tumors, and HIV, were sent to fight. The speaker argues that ill soldiers are blindly thrown into the heat of battle, ahead of healthier men.

Aftermath and Implications

The soldier also reveals that those who survived these perilous situations were later put into reserve service without any financial support. This shocking revelation, if accurate, unveils a grim side to the Russian military's approach to the conflict in Ukraine. It also raises serious questions about the treatment and welfare of soldiers, especially those with severe health conditions.