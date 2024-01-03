en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Military

Albertsons Companies Actively Participates in Wreaths Across America

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 5:49 pm EST
Albertsons Companies Actively Participates in Wreaths Across America

Albertsons Companies, a distinguished name in the American grocery industry, has extended its commitment to the community by actively engaging in the Wreaths Across America event through its Shaw’s and Star Market Veterans Associate Resource Group (ARG). This initiative, held in high regard nationwide, is dedicated to remembering the fallen military service members, honoring those who are currently serving, and educating the future generation about the value of freedom.

Active Participation in Commemorative Event

Albertsons Companies’ Shaw’s and Star Market Veterans ARG did not merely lend their name to the cause but went a step further. The team members volunteered their time and effort in displaying wreaths and offering refreshments to the other volunteers and military personnel. This active participation highlights the company’s belief in the cause, demonstrating their respect and gratitude towards those who have served and continue to serve the country.

Leadership Demonstrated by Rick Joyce and Kathleen Lawrence

This initiative was led by two stalwarts within the Albertsons Companies’ community. Rick Joyce, the Maine District Manager, Shaw’s Veterans ARG leader, and a Marine Veteran, along with Kathleen Lawrence, known as a Community Champion, spearheaded the company’s involvement in the Wreaths Across America event. Their leadership and commitment have been instrumental in the successful participation of the team, fostering a sense of camaraderie and unity in serving the cause.

Albertsons Companies’ Recipe for Change Program

Albertsons Companies has been vocal about its appreciation for Rick Joyce and Kathleen Lawrence’s leadership and dedication to the Wreaths Across America event. The company, through its Recipe for Change program, continues to encourage and support various community engagement initiatives. This program, details of which can be found on their website, forms a significant part of the company’s ethos, promoting active participation in causes that matter to the community at large.

0
Military
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Military

See more
7 mins ago
Türkiye Upholds Commitment to Reactivate Black Sea Grain Agreement Amid Global Crisis
Turkish Defense Minister Yasar Guler, in an interview with Burhanettin Duran of SETA for Kriter Magazine, announced Türkiye’s determination to reactivate the Black Sea Grain Agreement, a move aimed at mitigating the global grain crisis. Guler further detailed Türkiye’s strategic positioning in the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict, advocating swift resolution and upholding Ukraine’s territorial integrity. Türkiye’s
Türkiye Upholds Commitment to Reactivate Black Sea Grain Agreement Amid Global Crisis
L3Harris Technologies Wins Major USSOCOM Contract; Other Defense Contract Updates
20 mins ago
L3Harris Technologies Wins Major USSOCOM Contract; Other Defense Contract Updates
Exposing the Truth: Whistle-Blower Alleges Army Retaliation in Capitol Attack Investigation
54 mins ago
Exposing the Truth: Whistle-Blower Alleges Army Retaliation in Capitol Attack Investigation
Babcock International Offers Unique Trainee Rigger Opportunity in St Eval
11 mins ago
Babcock International Offers Unique Trainee Rigger Opportunity in St Eval
Unwavering Community Support Sends Off 1st Squadron, 108th Cavalry Regiment to Kosovo
13 mins ago
Unwavering Community Support Sends Off 1st Squadron, 108th Cavalry Regiment to Kosovo
Operation Toy Drop: A Leap of Faith for Charity and Camaraderie
20 mins ago
Operation Toy Drop: A Leap of Faith for Charity and Camaraderie
Latest Headlines
World News
Henry Homesteader: A New Entrant in the 9mm Carbine Market
53 seconds
Henry Homesteader: A New Entrant in the 9mm Carbine Market
Weather Woes and Political Progress: A Look at Southern California Today
1 min
Weather Woes and Political Progress: A Look at Southern California Today
Luke Humphries Triumphs at PDC World Darts Championship, Becomes World Number One
1 min
Luke Humphries Triumphs at PDC World Darts Championship, Becomes World Number One
Everton Manager Sean Dyche Criticizes Fixture Congestion, Stresses on Premier League Focus
1 min
Everton Manager Sean Dyche Criticizes Fixture Congestion, Stresses on Premier League Focus
Reggie Jackson Finds Rhythm After Shooting Slump, Boosts Nuggets' Championship Hopes
1 min
Reggie Jackson Finds Rhythm After Shooting Slump, Boosts Nuggets' Championship Hopes
Nebraska Legislature 2024 Session Commences Amid Anticipation of Disputes
2 mins
Nebraska Legislature 2024 Session Commences Amid Anticipation of Disputes
Donegal Triumphs Over Armagh: Jim McGuinness Reflects on Victory and Looks Ahead
2 mins
Donegal Triumphs Over Armagh: Jim McGuinness Reflects on Victory and Looks Ahead
Nebraska Legislature 2024: Echoes of Past Conflict and Hope for Collegial Compromise
2 mins
Nebraska Legislature 2024: Echoes of Past Conflict and Hope for Collegial Compromise
UK Foreign Secretary Visits Kosovo: A Commitment to Stability and Peace
2 mins
UK Foreign Secretary Visits Kosovo: A Commitment to Stability and Peace
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
20 mins
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
33 mins
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
2 hours
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
3 hours
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
3 hours
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
3 hours
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
3 hours
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
4 hours
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
5 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app