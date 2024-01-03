Albertsons Companies Actively Participates in Wreaths Across America

Albertsons Companies, a distinguished name in the American grocery industry, has extended its commitment to the community by actively engaging in the Wreaths Across America event through its Shaw’s and Star Market Veterans Associate Resource Group (ARG). This initiative, held in high regard nationwide, is dedicated to remembering the fallen military service members, honoring those who are currently serving, and educating the future generation about the value of freedom.

Active Participation in Commemorative Event

Albertsons Companies’ Shaw’s and Star Market Veterans ARG did not merely lend their name to the cause but went a step further. The team members volunteered their time and effort in displaying wreaths and offering refreshments to the other volunteers and military personnel. This active participation highlights the company’s belief in the cause, demonstrating their respect and gratitude towards those who have served and continue to serve the country.

Leadership Demonstrated by Rick Joyce and Kathleen Lawrence

This initiative was led by two stalwarts within the Albertsons Companies’ community. Rick Joyce, the Maine District Manager, Shaw’s Veterans ARG leader, and a Marine Veteran, along with Kathleen Lawrence, known as a Community Champion, spearheaded the company’s involvement in the Wreaths Across America event. Their leadership and commitment have been instrumental in the successful participation of the team, fostering a sense of camaraderie and unity in serving the cause.

Albertsons Companies’ Recipe for Change Program

Albertsons Companies has been vocal about its appreciation for Rick Joyce and Kathleen Lawrence’s leadership and dedication to the Wreaths Across America event. The company, through its Recipe for Change program, continues to encourage and support various community engagement initiatives. This program, details of which can be found on their website, forms a significant part of the company’s ethos, promoting active participation in causes that matter to the community at large.