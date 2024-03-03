Air Force Begins A-10 Retirements, Compromising Close Air Support Mission

Recently, the U.S. Air Force has initiated the retirement of two A-10 Warthogs, marking the start of a phased removal of 42 aircraft this year from its fleet, with plans to retire the remaining 260 over the next few years. This decision has sparked significant concern among defense experts and ground force personnel who rely on the A-10 for effective close air support, highlighting a potential gap in U.S. military capabilities.

Historical Significance and Current Impact

The A-10 Thunderbolt II, affectionately known as the Warthog, has been a cornerstone of U.S. military operations since its debut in 1976. Its unique design, featuring a GAU-8 Avenger rotary cannon and armor protection for the pilot, made it an invaluable asset for close air support, airborne forward air control, and combat search and rescue missions. The recent retirements at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base in Arizona represent not just the loss of an aircraft, but the potential erosion of tactical expertise and institutional knowledge within the attack pilot community.

The Controversy Surrounding Replacement

While the Air Force has positioned the F-35 as a potential successor to the A-10 in the close air support role, many argue that the F-35 lacks the proven effectiveness and specific design features that make the A-10 unparalleled in its mission profile. Critics, including organizations like the Project On Government Oversight, argue that the retirement of the A-10 fleet is a significant step back in the U.S. military's ability to provide ground troops with the support they need to achieve battlefield advantages and, in many cases, survive.

Future Implications and Calls for Action

The decision to phase out the A-10 fleet raises important questions about the future of close air support capabilities in the U.S. military. Without a direct replacement that matches the A-10's capabilities, the U.S. risks entering future conflicts without the proven ground support its forces have come to rely on. There are calls for Congress to take action, either by halting the retirement of the A-10 fleet or by ensuring that any replacement aircraft can meet or surpass the A-10's capabilities in supporting ground forces. The legacy of the A-10 and its pilots underscores the critical importance of close air support in modern warfare and the need for a dedicated platform to carry on this mission.