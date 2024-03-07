AgEagle Aerial Systems Bolsters Board with Appointment of Ret. Major General Malcolm Frost

In a strategic move to enhance its leadership team, AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (NYSE: UAVS), a frontrunner in the unmanned aerial systems (UAS) sector, has officially announced the appointment of retired U.S. Army Major General Malcolm Frost to its Board of Directors, starting March 1, 2024.

Frost's illustrious 31-year military career, marked by significant leadership roles across various global theaters, positions him as a valuable asset to AgEagle’s strategic planning and operational execution.

Strategic Leadership and Global Experience

Throughout his military tenure, Major General Malcolm B. Frost (Ret) demonstrated exceptional leadership and strategic foresight, contributing to his roles in large-scale strategic and operational oversight within regions including the Indo-Asia-Pacific, Middle East, Europe, and the United States. His last roles included Chief (Director) of Public Affairs for the U.S. Army, Deputy Director for Operations at the U.S. Dept. of Defense and Joint Staff National Military Command Center, and Director of Operations, U.S. Army Pacific. Frost’s vast experience in strategic communications, crisis action, and international military cooperation is anticipated to bring a fresh perspective to AgEagle’s global operations and strategic initiatives.

Commitment to Innovation and Training

Major General Frost's dedication to innovation and training was evident in his spearheading of the Army’s holistic health and fitness revolution, which saw the implementation of the Army’s first new fitness test in 40 years. As commander of Fort Eustis, VA, he led operations supporting over 22K residents and workers, showcasing his capability to manage large-scale organizations and initiatives. His extensive experience in both peacetime and wartime soldier training programs underscores his commitment to excellence and innovation, qualities that align with AgEagle's mission to provide leading-edge UAS, sensors, and software solutions.

Impact on AgEagle's Future

With deployments to Bosnia-Hercegovina, Iraq, and Afghanistan in various leadership and command positions, Frost's combat experience adds a unique dimension to AgEagle’s strategic direction. His involvement is expected to enhance the company’s decision-making processes, particularly in areas of strategic communications and operational planning. AgEagle’s decision to bring Frost onboard reflects a strategic move to leverage his extensive leadership experience and strategic depth, aiming to fortify the company’s position in the commercial and government verticals.

As AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. welcomes Major General Malcolm Frost to its Board of Directors, his appointment marks a significant milestone in the company's journey. Frost's diverse background and proven leadership skills are poised to contribute to AgEagle’s strategic vision, potentially steering the company towards new heights in innovation, global cooperation, and operational excellence. This strategic appointment signals AgEagle's commitment to embracing leadership that can navigate the complex challenges and opportunities of the evolving UAS landscape.