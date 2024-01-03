AFP Commits to Rules of Engagement Amid U.S. Maritime Exercises

In the face of escalating tensions in the West Philippine Sea, the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) has declared a firm commitment to adhere to the rules of engagement, should China interfere with the ongoing maritime air exercises being conducted with the United States. This statement of intent was made public by Colonel Xerxes Trinidad, AFP Public Affairs chief, following the launch of the three-day Maritime Cooperative Activity (MCA), a bilateral arrangement between the Philippines and the U.S.

Not a Threat But a Commitment

Amidst the rising tensions in the region, Trinidad was quick to clarify that these exercises are not meant to target any particular nation. The AFP, he said, advocates for peaceful and diplomatic resolutions to conflicts. Nonetheless, he stressed the readiness of the AFP to respond robustly to any acts of aggression to protect its personnel.

Bilateral Agreements and International Law

These exercises take place in a complex geopolitical environment where the Philippines’ bilateral agreements with the US and Japan do not necessarily provide it with the legal tools to confront China in the South China Sea. The Mutual Defence Treaty (MDT) cannot be applied under the territorial jurisdiction principle, and the Visiting Forces Agreement with the US and the agreement with Japan are not shields against accountability for violating Chinese sovereignty. There are also concerns about the US potentially violating international law by defending the Philippines even if it is not under armed attack.

Maritime Cooperative Activity: A Show of Alliance

The MCA, which saw the deployment of four Philippine Navy vessels, two helicopters, and four US Navy vessels from the Carrier Strike Group 1, is more than a simple exercise. It is a physical manifestation of the strengthening alliance between the Philippines and the US, and the commitment to interoperability between their armed forces. It showcases the progress in defense capabilities and development as a world-class armed force.

As the Philippine President ponders the potential consequences of provocations related to the Second Thomas Shoal, the AFP’s readiness to stand firm and protect its personnel sends a clear message: while advocating for peace, they are prepared for any eventuality.