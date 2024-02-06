AFP Chief Debunks Task Force Davao Disbandment Rumors

In a strong rebuttal to recent rumors, Gen. Romeo Brawner Jr., the Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP), declared that Task Force Davao (TFD) will not face dissolution. The speculation, sparked by former presidential spokesperson Harry Roque's statement, linked the task force's potential abolishment to loyalty to former President Rodrigo Duterte and rumored imminent arrest plans.

Harry Roque's Claims and the AFP's Response

Roque had reportedly suggested that the 700-soldier-strong task force, established to shield Davao City from terrorist threats, was destined for disbandment. However, during a visit to Mavulis Island, Brawner clarified the AFP's stance. He stated that not only will TFD remain intact, but additional task forces will be established in areas deemed necessary for maintaining peace and security.

Assurances from AFP Officials

Col. Xerxes Trinidad, chief of the AFP public affairs office, and the AFP Eastern Mindanao Command (AFP-EastMinCom), both denied any directive to abolish TFD. AFP-EastMinCom emphasized that the task force's loyalty is pledged to the people of Davao, not to any political figure. The command underscored the team's critical role in regional counter-terrorism efforts.

AFP Spokesperson's Statement

AFP spokesperson Col. Francel Margareth Padilla shed light on Brawner's recent visits to various military bases. She clarified that these tours were not related to any plans to dissolve TFD. Instead, the key focus was on disaster relief operations, security assessments, and troop welfare. The AFP's firm denial of these rumors underscores the task force's importance in maintaining peace and stability in the region.