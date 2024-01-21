Actelis Networks' Networking Solutions Secure Spot on DoD's APL

In a significant development, Actelis Networks has announced that its cyber-hardened hybrid-fiber networking solutions have secured a place on the Department of Defense Information Network Approved Products List (DoD's APL). The inclusion follows a certification from the Joint Interoperability Test Command (JITC).

Actelis Networks: A Unique Addition to the APL

Actelis Networks' technology stands out on the APL for its unique ability to provide the military with a rapid and efficient means to deploy and interconnect Internet of Things (IoT) devices and applications. The networking solutions from Actelis can deliver fiber-grade connectivity using existing infrastructure such as wires, fiber, or coaxial cables, drastically reducing the setup time from weeks or months to merely a few hours.

Implications of the Inclusion on the APL

The approval for inclusion on the APL opens up opportunities for Actelis Networks to further extend its reach in supporting military modernization and global IoT initiatives. This development is not only poised to enhance the military's operational capabilities, but also significantly boost infrastructure resilience. After 18 months of diligent development, Actelis Networks has successfully secured its place on the DoDIN APL, marking a major milestone for the company.

A Comprehensive Range of Actelis Products

A wide range of Actelis products, including the new Gigaline 800, have now made it to the APL and are JITC certified for military use. Actelis’ solution is specifically attractive to government agencies as it provides three levels of network protection, encrypting data at the transmission level, device level, and management level, thereby ensuring maximum security.