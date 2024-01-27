A Final Salute: Community Honors Unaccompanied U.S. Air Force Veteran

At the break of dawn on January 27th, Fort Gibson National Cemetery in Oklahoma was abuzz with an unusual gathering. Community members, veterans, and young students stood shoulder to shoulder, all drawn by a shared purpose - to pay tribute to U.S. Air Force veteran Sgt. Darrin Thurman.

The Unaccompanied Veteran

Sgt. Thurman, a dedicated patriot who had served his country with distinction, was to be laid to rest alone. Adverse weather conditions had rendered his family in Michigan unable to travel to the service. But David Van Meter, the cemetery director, was not going to let Sgt. Thurman receive anything less than a proper send-off. He turned to social media, spreading the news of the funeral and inviting community members to attend.

A Community's Salute to Service

About 30 members of the Porter Troop Support Club, led by sponsor Tonya Broyles, heeded the call. They were present at the cemetery after being informed through Facebook and receiving permission from their superintendent to attend. Their presence was a touching display of community support for a veteran who had served his country with honor. Angela Folks of American Legion Post 27, along with others, were also present. They expressed their unwavering dedication to honoring fellow veterans like Sgt. Thurman, who served in the U.S. Air Force starting in 1980 and participated in Operation Desert Storm as a ground radio communication flight simulator specialist.

The Final Tribute

The ceremony was a poignant one. The U.S. Air Force honor guards performed the ceremonial folding of the American flag, a ritual steeped in tradition and reverence. Members of the Patriot Guard Riders also attended to show their respect. These motorcyclists, known for their commitment to honoring fallen military heroes, added a layer of solemn dignity to the proceedings. Attendees, including Oklahoma Army National Guard veteran Cindy Scarbrough, reiterated the importance of not letting veterans like Sgt. Thurman be laid to rest alone. They expressed a collective sentiment - every veteran deserves a dignified farewell, surrounded by a grateful nation.