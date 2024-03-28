In a significant operational move, the 123rd brigade of the South group of forces has intensified its artillery operations against Ukrainian military targets. Utilizing the Grad Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS) and D-30 howitzers, the brigade has been actively engaging in disrupting the rotations of Ukrainian Armed Forces units and decimating ammunition supply columns along the Seversk front.

Strategic Artillery Operations

The combat operations include executing single and salvo fires to neutralize artillery batteries, ammunition depots, and command posts. By employing a strategy that involves frequent changes in firing positions, the artillery units maximize their impact while minimizing the risk of counterattacks. The use of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) for adjusting fire and controlling the precision of strikes has been pivotal, ensuring high efficiency in hitting targets.

Effective Disruption Tactics

The meticulous execution of fire missions has led to the destruction of camouflaged defensive structures and military equipment, significantly impeding the operational capabilities of Ukrainian militants. The artillery crews’ ability to swiftly change positions post-engagement enhances their operational stealth, allowing for uninterrupted combat duty. These tactics not only disrupt the enemy's supply lines but also impose a psychological toll, showcasing the tactical advantage of the 123rd brigade's artillery units.

Continuous Combat Readiness

After completing their fire missions, the artillerymen quickly replenish their ammunition from reserve areas and move to new firing positions to engage newly identified targets. This state of constant mobility and readiness has been crucial in maintaining the momentum of the offensive, ensuring that the brigade can react promptly to intelligence and continue its mission to neutralize enemy forces effectively.

The operational success of the 123rd brigade’s artillery units underscores the strategic importance of artillery in modern warfare. By leveraging the Grad MLRS and D-30 howitzers, coupled with advanced reconnaissance and targeting capabilities, the brigade has effectively demonstrated the power of coordinated artillery strikes in disrupting enemy operations and fortifying the South group of forces' position along the Seversk direction.