11th Airborne Division Masters Arctic Warfare: Challenges and Innovations in Alaska

The U.S. Army's 11th Airborne Division, currently engaged in intensive Arctic warfare training in Alaska, is pushing the boundaries of military operations in extreme conditions. Major General Brian Eifler recently shed light on the division's unique challenges and the innovative strategies being implemented to overcome them, particularly during the Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center (JPMRC) exercises.

Adapting to the Arctic: Challenges and Solutions

Operating in the Arctic presents a distinct set of challenges, from the harsh weather conditions to the technological limitations imposed by the cold. The 11th Airborne Division's recent exercises involved rigorous force-on-force operations, simulating near-peer adversary threats in some of the most unforgiving terrains. One significant aspect of these operations was the use of Apache AH-64 helicopters for deep attacks over 150 miles, a maneuver that tested the limits of both personnel and machinery. Major General Eifler emphasized the need for more frequent practice and the addition of cold weather survival equipment to ensure operational efficiency in the Arctic.

Innovative Equipment and Training Methods

During the JPMRC exercises, the division explored various innovations, including the use of Cold Weather All-Terrain Vehicles (CATV) and specialized snow machines for improved mobility and command control in the snow. These exercises also served as a testing ground for new equipment and tactics, such as employing hunter-killer teams with anti-tank weapons for enhanced engagement capabilities. Moreover, the division conducted experiments with tents and other survival gear, aiming to bolster the soldiers' resilience against the extreme cold.

Collaboration and Future Directions

The 11th Airborne Division's training not only involved U.S. forces but also saw participation from multinational allies, emphasizing the importance of joint operations in the Arctic. Looking ahead, the division is focusing on refining its strategies and equipment based on the insights gained from these exercises. This includes updating manuals to reflect the unique challenges of Arctic operations and enhancing the functionality of vehicles like the CATV. The collaboration with the Alaskan native population and the integration of their knowledge into military operations further highlight the division's commitment to mastering Arctic warfare.

As the 11th Airborne Division continues to adapt and innovate in response to the Arctic's demands, its experiences offer valuable lessons for military operations in extreme environments. The division's efforts to enhance its capabilities and resilience underscore the strategic importance of the Arctic in global security dynamics and the need for sustained investment in cold weather training and equipment.