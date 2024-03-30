In a devastating series of events throughout March, Ukraine's energy infrastructure has been severely impacted by Russian military actions, according to DTEK's Executive Director Dmytro Sakharuk. With 80% of its thermal generating capacity damaged or destroyed, the company faces a critical situation. The recent intensification of missile and drone strikes against Ukraine's critical infrastructure has seen large-scale attacks on energy facilities across the country, notably on March 22 and 29, leading to widespread power outages and significant structural damage.

Targeted Assaults on Energy Infrastructure

Over the past month, DTEK's facilities have been the focus of at least ten reported attacks, severely damaging five of the company's six thermal power plants. Some units are almost completely destroyed, while others have suffered partial damage. The attacks on March 29, which saw three DTEK power plants severely damaged, marked the second major assault in March. These strikes not only injured workers and civilians but also destroyed the Zmiiv thermal power plant in Kharkiv Oblast, one of the largest in the region, and damaged all power units of Burshtyn and Ladyzhyn thermal power plants in Ivano-Frankivsk and Vinnytsia Oblasts, respectively.

Broad Impact and Casualties

The scope of these attacks extends beyond DTEK's facilities. Other energy facilities targeted include the Kaniv Hydroelectric Power Plant in Cherkasy Oblast, the Dnister Hydroelectric Power Plant in Chernivtsi Oblast, and the Dnipro Hydroelectric Power Plant in Zaporizhzhia. The Hydroelectric Power Station-2 (HPS-2), part of the latter, is in critical condition following the attack, with the dam itself suffering damage. Despite the damage, officials have assured that there is no risk of a breach. These assaults have not only crippled the energy sector but also resulted in injuries to workers and civilians, highlighting the human cost of this conflict.