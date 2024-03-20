Kharkiv Under Fire: Five Missing After Deadly Missile Strike, Mayor Terekhov Reports

On March 20, the city of Kharkiv experienced a devastating missile strike that resulted in significant casualties and damage. Mayor Ihor Terekhov, in a late-night statement, confirmed the grim toll of the attack: five individuals were killed, eight were injured, and five more remain unaccounted for. This attack, carried out with a Kh-35 anti-ship missile, marks yet another chapter in the relentless series of assaults the city has faced since the onset of the full-scale invasion by Russian forces.

Advertisment

Details of the Attack

The missile strike, occurring around 1 p.m. local time, targeted an 8-story residential building and a nearby factory, causing extensive damage and igniting a significant fire. The identities of five missing persons have been established, yet, as Mayor Terekhov disclosed, they "are neither among the wounded nor among the dead." Efforts to extinguish the fire in the factory have been largely successful, with the focus now shifting to search and rescue operations to locate those still missing.

Kharkiv has stood on the front lines of the conflict, enduring numerous attacks throughout the winter. Russian forces have intensified their offensive, launching mass missile strikes against Ukraine, with Kharkiv bearing a significant brunt of these assaults. Despite the ongoing siege, the city's residents and authorities continue to show resilience, banding together in the face of adversity to rebuild and support one another amidst the constant threat of further aggression.