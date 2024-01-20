In the southern parts of the Gaza Strip, the once vibrant city of Khan Yunis is witnessing an escalating trend of demolition operations by the Israeli government. This development is part of a broader pattern of Israeli-Palestinian conflicts over territory and sovereignty, with Khan Yunis at the centre of these confrontations. The city's destruction has profound implications for the local population, leading to displacement and worsening humanitarian concerns.

Israeli Justifications and International Criticisms

The Israeli government typically justifies these demolitions on security grounds or due to the absence of building permits, which are often difficult for Palestinians to obtain. However, these actions have drawn severe criticism from both international and local human rights organizations. They argue that these actions violate international law and amount to collective punishment of Palestinian communities.

Impacts on Khan Yunis

In a recent incident, the Israeli military severely damaged a cemetery in southern Gaza as part of a search for hostages kidnapped by Hamas. Locals reported that graves were exhumed and opened, leading to widespread outrage for violating the sanctity of the deceased. The cemetery, serving families from Khan Yunis and surrounding refugee camps, sustained extensive damage.

Demolition of Residential Squares and Institutions

Continuing in its demolition spree, the Israeli army has also targeted residential squares in Khan Yunis and other communities in the Gaza Strip. The number of housing units destroyed is staggering, and even educational and health institutions, including universities, schools, and hospitals, have not been spared. The destruction has led to the tragic loss of civilian lives and injury to thousands.

The situation in Khan Yunis is a stark representation of the ongoing struggle between Israel and the Palestinians. This cycle of violence, retaliation, and sporadic peace negotiations is further complicated by broader geopolitical dynamics involving other countries and international bodies.