Conflict & Defence

Israeli Forces Conduct Raid in West Bank Refugee Camp: 14 Palestinians Arrested

By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: December 30, 2023 at 1:29 am EST | Updated: Dec 30, 2023 at 3:33 am EST
Israeli Forces Conduct Raid in West Bank Refugee Camp: 14 Palestinians Arrested

In a significant security operation, Israeli forces conducted a raid in the Jalazone refugee camp, located north of Ramallah in the occupied West Bank. This early morning operation resulted in the arrest of 14 Palestinian individuals. The Jalazone camp, established in 1949, has been home to Palestinians displaced from their homes due to the ongoing conflict with Israel. The reasons behind the said arrests were not revealed.

Recurring Incidents in the West Bank

Such incidents are not uncommon in the West Bank, where Israeli forces often conduct raids. They argue that these operations are part of their security measures, necessary to maintain order and prevent violence. Despite this, they frequently raise concerns about the treatment of Palestinians and the impact on the strained relations between the two communities.

Increasing Tensions and Casualties

These operations underline the ongoing conflict and the volatile nature of the region. Tensions have been high across the West Bank since fighting broke out in Gaza on Oct. 7. It has led to a high casualty rate, with 314 Palestinians killed and over 3,300 others injured by Israeli forces.

Human Rights Concerns

Reports of unlawful killings and settler violence against the Palestinian population in the occupied West Bank have been mounting. A UN report states that 300 Palestinians, including 79 children, were killed in the occupied West Bank between October 7 and December 27, with at least 291 fatalities attributed to Israeli Security Forces. The UN High Commissioner for Human Rights has condemned these acts, citing the use of military tactics and unnecessary or disproportionate force.

The Situation in Gaza

Simultaneously, Israeli forces continue heavy bombardment in Gaza, resulting in high numbers of fatalities and injuries among Palestinians. The UN Secretary General has called for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire. Over 100,000 internally displaced persons have arrived in Rafah, exacerbating overcrowded conditions and the strained health system.

author

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

