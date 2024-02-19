Israeli Air Force Launches Heavy Airstrikes in Southern Lebanon, Targeting Sidon Area

Lebanese media outlets have reported Israeli airstrikes in the town of Ghaziyeh, located on the southern outskirts of Sidon, approximately 30 kilometers (19 miles) from the northern border.

Advertisment

Footage circulated on social media platforms depicts significant fireballs and clouds of smoke emerging from the targeted areas. As of now, there has been no immediate comment from the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) regarding the reported airstrikes.

Details of the Strikes

According to state media and local reports, at least two Israeli airstrikes occurred in southern Lebanon on Monday, close to the coastal city of Sidon. The strikes targeted areas near the border where exchanges of fire between Hezbollah, an ally of Hamas, and Israel have been frequent since the onset of the Israel-Hamas conflict on October 7.

Advertisment

A state-run news media outlet reported that Israeli warplanes conducted strikes in Al-Ghaziyeh, targeting a vehicle. Ambulances were dispatched to the scene, although further details regarding casualties or damage were not immediately provided.

Proximity to Israeli Border

While most of the recent exchanges have been confined to areas near the frontier, Ghaziyeh is situated approximately 30 kilometers (around 20 miles) from the nearest Israeli border and less than five kilometers from Sidon.

Advertisment

A photographer present in Al-Ghaziyeh reported hearing at least two successive strikes, accompanied by thick smoke spreading across the vicinity. One of the strikes appeared to have targeted a hangar close to the main coastal highway.

Additional Developments

Prior to the reported airstrikes, the NNA had earlier noted the presence of an "enemy drone" flying at low altitude over the Sidon area. Video footage shared on social media platforms depicted large plumes of smoke rising from at least two strike sites.

Advertisment

The recent escalation in violence follows the Israeli military's announcement last week of a strike in the southern Lebanese city of Nabatiyeh, resulting in the deaths of a Hezbollah commander, his deputy, and another fighter. Additionally, seven members of a single family were reportedly killed in the strike on a residential building, along with casualties from another strike elsewhere.

Warning from Hezbollah Leader

On Friday, Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah issued a warning to Israel, stating that the group possessed precision-guided missiles capable of reaching locations across Israel, including Eilat on the Red Sea coast.

Advertisment

The surge in violence has raised concerns internationally, with fears mounting of a resurgence of full-scale conflict between Israel and Hezbollah akin to the 2006 war. Since October, cross-border exchanges have resulted in the deaths of at least 269 individuals on the Lebanese side, predominantly Hezbollah fighters, along with 40 civilians. On the Israeli side, the Israeli army reports 10 soldiers and six civilians killed.

Human Cost and International Implications

The human toll of this conflict is palpable, with civilian casualties and displacement on both sides of the border. The involvement of the United States and the potential for wider regional conflict add layers of complexity to an already tense situation. Despite the rising tensions and the ongoing exchange of fire, international public opinion holds that a full-scale conflict remains unlikely. However, the situation remains fluid, and the impact on civilians caught in the crossfire is a growing concern for international humanitarian organizations.