Israel Says Hamas Tunnel Network Discovered Under UNRWA Headquarters in Gaza

Beneath the central headquarters of UNRWA in the Gaza Strip, Israeli forces have discovered a tunnel network allegedly belonging to Hamas. The subterranean passage, 700 meters long and 18 meters deep, was found to have side-rooms including an office space and a toilet. Israeli officials claim this as evidence of Hamas exploitation of the relief agency, further alleging that weapons were found in the offices of UNRWA officials.

A Tunnel of Contention

The Israeli army and Shin Bet security service announced the discovery on February 11, 2024, with images and videos showing the tunnel's intricate design. The footage revealed a complex network of passages, complete with electricity and ventilation systems, suggesting a significant investment of resources and time.

This revelation comes on the heels of allegations linking UNRWA to Palestinian militant organizations, which led to a pause in funding from some of its top donors. The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) has been providing education, health care, and social services to Palestinian refugees since 1949.

UNRWA in the Dark

UNRWA chief Philippe Lazzarini responded to the Israeli claims, stating that the agency was unaware of what lay beneath its headquarters. He emphasized that UNRWA staff had fled the premises in October 2023 following Israeli evacuation orders. Lazzarini maintained that the agency had no knowledge of the tunnel's existence and called for an independent investigation into the matter.

Despite Lazzarini's assertions, Israeli officials have accused UNRWA of being 'perforated by Hamas' and have called for its replacement. These accusations have strained relations between Israel and the international community, with many countries expressing concern over the potential impact on the humanitarian situation in Gaza.

Hamas Dismisses Allegations

Hamas, the Islamist militant group that governs the Gaza Strip, has dismissed the Israeli statements as lies. However, they have not provided any counter-evidence or alternative explanations for the tunnel's existence beneath the UNRWA headquarters.

The discovery of the tunnel network has raised questions about the security and impartiality of UNRWA operations in Gaza. As a result, some donor countries have demanded increased transparency and accountability measures from the agency.

The situation remains tense, with both sides entrenched in their positions. The Israeli authorities continue to insist on the need for UNRWA's reform, while the agency maintains its commitment to providing essential services to Palestinian refugees in the region.

As the debate rages on, one thing is clear: the tunnel beneath the UNRWA headquarters in Gaza has become a symbol of the complex and often contentious relationship between Israel, Palestine, and the international community.

The tunnel's discovery has cast a shadow over UNRWA's operations in Gaza, raising questions about the agency's ability to maintain its neutrality amidst the ongoing conflict. With Israeli authorities calling for UNRWA's replacement and Hamas dismissing the allegations as lies, the future of the relief agency hangs in the balance.