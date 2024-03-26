Intensified Assault: Russian Forces Target Sumy Oblast, Launching 181 Explosions Without Casualties

On March 26, Russian military aggression escalated in Ukraine's Sumy Oblast, unleashing a barrage of artillery, bombs, and mines across multiple settlements. This significant increase in hostilities highlights a worrying trend in the region, with the town of Velyka Pysarivka experiencing the brunt of the attacks.

Day of Destruction: Overview of the Assault

The onslaught targeted ten communities including Shalyhyne, Seredyno-Buda, and Khotin, among others, marking one of the most severe days of aggression in recent weeks. Russian forces employed a mix of artillery fire, aerial bombings, and mortar shelling. Notably, mines were also dropped onto four of the communities, posing an ongoing threat to residents. Despite the widespread attacks, there were fortunately no reported casualties or injuries on this day. However, the town of Velyka Pysarivka bore the majority of the assault, with 62 explosions documented within its vicinity.

Rising Tensions and Increased Evacuations

The recent spike in Russian attacks on Sumy Oblast, particularly the targeting of Velyka Pysarivka, underscores a strategic focus on this border area. The assaults have not only inflicted physical damage but also instilled fear among the local population, leading to a surge in evacuation efforts. Nearly 300 residents have been evacuated from Velyka Pysarivka in the past week, highlighting the growing concern for civilian safety amid the continuous bombardment. Despite these efforts, approximately 250 individuals remain, compared to a pre-war population of about 4,000.

Communities in Sumy Oblast are facing daily challenges due to the relentless shelling and attacks from across the Russian border. The resilience of these communities, supported by Ukrainian authorities and defense brigades, is evident as they work tirelessly to protect and evacuate civilians.