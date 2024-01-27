India: Congress President Says Manipur Crisis is Escalating 'From Bad to Worse,' Urges Swift Government Intervention

In a recent development, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has voiced significant apprehensions concerning the prevailing conditions in Manipur, calling on Union Home Minister Amit Shah for intervention. The communication from Kharge underscores the growing violence in the state since May 3 of the preceding year, which has led to more than 180 casualties.

The Genesis of Unrest

The turbulence was sparked off by a 'Tribal Solidarity March' against the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe status. This demand and the subsequent response have led to a spiral of violence, with the civilian population caught in the crossfire.

A Plea for Intervention

In his letter, Kharge brought attention to the recent assault and torture of Manipur Pradesh Congress Committee President Keisham Meghachandra at a meeting in Kangla Fort, despite the presence of substantial security. This incident, according to Kharge, is reflective of the deteriorating law and order situation in the state.

Criticism of Inaction

The Congress President didn't mince words while criticizing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's silence on the issue and the inaction of both the state and central authorities. Kharge's critique comes at a time when he believes that PM Modi's visit to Manipur amid the crisis could have sent a strong message of reassurance to the people of the state.

Kharge's letter is a plea for urgent action to restore democracy and the rule of law in Manipur, underlining the state's critical role in India's republic, particularly in the wake of the recent celebration of the nation's 75th Republic Day. The Congress President has urged the Home Minister to address the Manipur violence and democratic breakdown, expressing concern over the lack of interest from the central and state governments.