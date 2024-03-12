IDF Strikes Hezbollah Positions in Lebanon Following Drone Attacks; Retaliatory Rocket Barrage Targets Northern Israel

In a significant escalation of tensions, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) launched airstrikes deep in Lebanon on Monday night, targeting sites affiliated with the Hezbollah terror group. The strikes focused on facilities linked to Hezbollah's "aerial unit" in the northeastern region of Baalbek, nearly 100 kilometers from the Israeli border.

Retaliatory Rocket Barrage from Lebanon: One of the Largest Attacks Yet

In response to the IDF's strikes, a barrage of approximately 70 rockets was launched from Lebanon towards northern Israel on Tuesday morning. This marked one of the largest attacks by Hezbollah amid the ongoing conflict. Subsequently, another 30 rockets were fired at the Golan Heights. Fortunately, there were no reports of damage or injuries, with the Iron Dome air defense system intercepting some projectiles. Sirens sounded in several communities in the northern Golan Heights and the Galilee Panhandle.

The IDF attributed the airstrikes to Hezbollah's recent use of explosive-laden drones aimed at the Golan Heights. The retaliatory strikes on Monday night were a response to these drone attacks. Notably, the IDF had previously struck in Baalbek last month, marking the deepest confirmed Israeli strikes in Lebanon in years.

Israeli Airstrikes Claim Civilian Casualty: Lebanon Responds to Escalation

Following the Israeli airstrikes, Lebanon reported at least one civilian killed and several others injured. The strikes hit the southern entrance to the city of Baalbek, approximately two kilometers from Roman ruins, and near the city of Taraya, 20 kilometers west of Baalbek. The escalation in hostilities adds to the toll on both sides, with ongoing skirmishes resulting in casualties among civilians, IDF soldiers, and Hezbollah operatives.

Hezbollah's Escalation and Ongoing Border Skirmishes

The recent round of hostilities comes amid ongoing border skirmishes that began on October 8. Hezbollah-led forces have launched near-daily attacks on Israeli communities and military posts along the border, stating their support for Gaza amid the conflict there. In response, the IDF has targeted buildings and infrastructure used by Hezbollah in southern Lebanon.

The toll on both sides has been significant, with seven civilian deaths reported on the Israeli side, alongside the deaths of ten IDF soldiers and reservists. Hezbollah claims 242 members killed by Israel during the skirmishes, with additional casualties in Lebanon and Syria. The situation remains tense, with the potential for further escalation looming over the region.