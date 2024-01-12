Houthis Warn of ‘Punishment and Retaliation’ Following US-UK Airstrikes in Yemen

In a stern reprisal to the US-UK airstrikes, Yemen’s Houthi military group has vowed ‘punishment and retaliation’. In a statement released by the Houthi military spokesperson, the group confirmed that they suffered 73 strikes which resulted in the death of five fighters and injuries to six others. The spokesperson also issued a menacing warning, asserting that the Houthis would persist in obstructing the passage of ships through strategic maritime routes in the Red Sea and the Arabian Sea.

US-UK Airstrikes Evoke Threat of Retaliation

The airstrikes carried out by the United States and the United Kingdom on Houthi military targets were a response to the group’s attacks on shipping in the Red Sea. These strikes have escalated the tension in the region, prompting the Houthis to warn of retaliation. The strikes targeted multiple locations, hitting over 60 targets at 16 sites and were backed by Australia, Bahrain, Canada, and the Netherlands. The US President, Joe Biden, stated that these attacks were in response to the Houthis’ escalating attacks against commercial vessels and warned that further measures would be taken to protect international commerce if necessary.

International Implications of the Houthi Retaliation

The retaliation threatened by the Houthis could have significant implications for international trade and regional stability. The group’s aggressive control over key shipping lanes and their persistent attacks on commercial vessels in the Red Sea pose a direct threat to global commerce. The strikes marked the first military response by the US to the drone and missile attacks by the Houthis on commercial ships. The US, anticipating retaliation from the Houthi group, is building an international coalition to protect international shipping from Houthi attacks.