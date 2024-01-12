en English
Conflict & Defence

Houthis Warn of ‘Punishment and Retaliation’ Following US-UK Airstrikes in Yemen

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 12, 2024 at 7:07 am EST
In a stern reprisal to the US-UK airstrikes, Yemen’s Houthi military group has vowed ‘punishment and retaliation’. In a statement released by the Houthi military spokesperson, the group confirmed that they suffered 73 strikes which resulted in the death of five fighters and injuries to six others. The spokesperson also issued a menacing warning, asserting that the Houthis would persist in obstructing the passage of ships through strategic maritime routes in the Red Sea and the Arabian Sea.

US-UK Airstrikes Evoke Threat of Retaliation

The airstrikes carried out by the United States and the United Kingdom on Houthi military targets were a response to the group’s attacks on shipping in the Red Sea. These strikes have escalated the tension in the region, prompting the Houthis to warn of retaliation. The strikes targeted multiple locations, hitting over 60 targets at 16 sites and were backed by Australia, Bahrain, Canada, and the Netherlands. The US President, Joe Biden, stated that these attacks were in response to the Houthis’ escalating attacks against commercial vessels and warned that further measures would be taken to protect international commerce if necessary.

International Implications of the Houthi Retaliation

The retaliation threatened by the Houthis could have significant implications for international trade and regional stability. The group’s aggressive control over key shipping lanes and their persistent attacks on commercial vessels in the Red Sea pose a direct threat to global commerce. The strikes marked the first military response by the US to the drone and missile attacks by the Houthis on commercial ships. The US, anticipating retaliation from the Houthi group, is building an international coalition to protect international shipping from Houthi attacks.

Conflict & Defence Yemen
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

