Houthi Attack on Maersk Hangzhou: U.S. Navy Responds, 10 Sailors Dead

In a significant escalation of maritime tensions, Yemen’s Houthi regime has confirmed the death of 10 sailors during an operation to hijack the Singapore-flagged container ship, the Maersk Hangzhou, in the Red Sea. The sailors were aboard three fast boats, which were targeted and destroyed by AGM-114K Hellfire missiles launched from two MH-60S helicopters of the United States Navy. This incident underscores the ongoing maritime security challenges in the Red Sea region and the increased role of the U.S. Navy in countering piracy and protecting international shipping lanes.

Houthi Attack and U.S. Retaliation

The Houthi rebels had initiated an aggressive attack on the Maersk Hangzhou and were attempting to board the ship when the U.S. Navy helicopters intervened. The Navy’s helicopters returned fire in self-defense, sinking three of the four small boats and killing the crews. The incident was the 24th illegal attack by the Houthis on international shipping since the November 19 hijacking of the Galaxy Leader car carrier.

International Response and Operation Prosperity Guardian

In response to the increasing attacks by the Houthis, several countries, including the US, France, and the UK, have joined the international maritime mission, Operation Prosperity Guardian. Since the operation’s inception, over 1,200 merchant ships have traversed the Red Sea region without being hit by drone or missile strikes. The US military has successfully intercepted 17 drones and four anti-ship ballistic missiles. The heightened maritime security has led to shipping companies re-routing their ships and implementing increased security measures.

The Rising Threat of Houthi Attacks in the Red Sea

The Houthi rebels, who control large parts of Yemen, have carried out numerous attacks on commercial ships in the Red Sea, posing a threat to the safety of international shipping lanes. The recent incident involving the Maersk Hangzhou has highlighted the seriousness of this threat and the necessity for robust international intervention. The U.S. Navy’s decisive action in this instance underscores their commitment to maintaining the security of these vital shipping lanes.