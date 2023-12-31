en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Conflict & Defence

Houthi Attack on Maersk Hangzhou: U.S. Navy Responds, 10 Sailors Dead

author
By: Rizwan Shah
Published: December 31, 2023 at 5:03 pm EST
Houthi Attack on Maersk Hangzhou: U.S. Navy Responds, 10 Sailors Dead

In a significant escalation of maritime tensions, Yemen’s Houthi regime has confirmed the death of 10 sailors during an operation to hijack the Singapore-flagged container ship, the Maersk Hangzhou, in the Red Sea. The sailors were aboard three fast boats, which were targeted and destroyed by AGM-114K Hellfire missiles launched from two MH-60S helicopters of the United States Navy. This incident underscores the ongoing maritime security challenges in the Red Sea region and the increased role of the U.S. Navy in countering piracy and protecting international shipping lanes.

Houthi Attack and U.S. Retaliation

The Houthi rebels had initiated an aggressive attack on the Maersk Hangzhou and were attempting to board the ship when the U.S. Navy helicopters intervened. The Navy’s helicopters returned fire in self-defense, sinking three of the four small boats and killing the crews. The incident was the 24th illegal attack by the Houthis on international shipping since the November 19 hijacking of the Galaxy Leader car carrier.

International Response and Operation Prosperity Guardian

In response to the increasing attacks by the Houthis, several countries, including the US, France, and the UK, have joined the international maritime mission, Operation Prosperity Guardian. Since the operation’s inception, over 1,200 merchant ships have traversed the Red Sea region without being hit by drone or missile strikes. The US military has successfully intercepted 17 drones and four anti-ship ballistic missiles. The heightened maritime security has led to shipping companies re-routing their ships and implementing increased security measures.

The Rising Threat of Houthi Attacks in the Red Sea

The Houthi rebels, who control large parts of Yemen, have carried out numerous attacks on commercial ships in the Red Sea, posing a threat to the safety of international shipping lanes. The recent incident involving the Maersk Hangzhou has highlighted the seriousness of this threat and the necessity for robust international intervention. The U.S. Navy’s decisive action in this instance underscores their commitment to maintaining the security of these vital shipping lanes.

0
Conflict & Defence Yemen
author

Rizwan Shah

Having accumulated more than twenty years of experience in the world of journalism, Rizwan Shah has turned his career into a relentless quest for impeccable news reporting. Excelling as a political analyst, anchor, and broadcast journalist, Rizwan has built a prestigious reputation grounded in his unwavering commitment to honest storytelling and fostering open discussion. With a core focus on politics and relevant global events, he values audience engagement and constantly works on honing his skills. His meticulous reporting and captivating storytelling, threaded with educational aspects, intrigue his audience. His unique expertise and unmatched dedication have earned him a well-respected place in the journalism sphere.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Yemeni Sailors Perish in Red Sea Attack on US Ship

By Rizwan Shah

Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Targets U.S. Harir Base in Erbil, Northern Iraq

By Rizwan Shah

New Year's Eve 2023: Global Revelry Amidst Cautionary Tales and Concerns

By Momen Zellmi

North Korea Plans to Intensify Military Capabilities in 2024

By BNN Correspondents

New Year's Eve 2023: A Global Tapestry of Celebration and Caution ...
@Security · 2 hours
New Year's Eve 2023: A Global Tapestry of Celebration and Caution ...
heart comment 0
Devastating Hamas Attack Marks a New Era of Conflict in Israel

By Shivani Chauhan

Devastating Hamas Attack Marks a New Era of Conflict in Israel
Weaponized Drone Intercepted Near US Military Base in Iraq

By Momen Zellmi

Weaponized Drone Intercepted Near US Military Base in Iraq
Escalating Tensions in the Middle East: Israeli Operations Spark Debate

By Muhammad Jawad

Escalating Tensions in the Middle East: Israeli Operations Spark Debate
Uganda in 2023: A Tapestry of Progress and Unity

By Salman Khan

Uganda in 2023: A Tapestry of Progress and Unity
Latest Headlines
World News
Revolution in Automotive Market: Street-Legal Car with a Race Engine
6 mins
Revolution in Automotive Market: Street-Legal Car with a Race Engine
Bridging the Divide: Street-Legal Cars with Race Engines Hit the Market
6 mins
Bridging the Divide: Street-Legal Cars with Race Engines Hit the Market
Vladimir Putin's New Year Message: A Call for Unity and Resilience
20 mins
Vladimir Putin's New Year Message: A Call for Unity and Resilience
MLB Battles Declining Black Player Percentage: A Commitment to Change
23 mins
MLB Battles Declining Black Player Percentage: A Commitment to Change
2023 in Sports: A Year of Triumphs, Tragedy, and Transitions
30 mins
2023 in Sports: A Year of Triumphs, Tragedy, and Transitions
Malta's Labour Party: A Decade of Progress and Decline
30 mins
Malta's Labour Party: A Decade of Progress and Decline
Champion Show Dog Milo Dies Mysteriously: Owner Suspects Poisoning at Sant Antnin Family Park
37 mins
Champion Show Dog Milo Dies Mysteriously: Owner Suspects Poisoning at Sant Antnin Family Park
Peter Obi: A Message of Hope and a Call for Better Leadership at Nigerian Correctional Center
38 mins
Peter Obi: A Message of Hope and a Call for Better Leadership at Nigerian Correctional Center
Dispelling Alcohol Myths: Safety First as the New Year Approaches
39 mins
Dispelling Alcohol Myths: Safety First as the New Year Approaches
Global Celebrations Usher in 2024 Amid Significant Announcements and Event Cancellations
1 hour
Global Celebrations Usher in 2024 Amid Significant Announcements and Event Cancellations
New Year's Eve 2023: Global Revelry Amidst Cautionary Tales and Concerns
2 hours
New Year's Eve 2023: Global Revelry Amidst Cautionary Tales and Concerns
New Year's Eve 2023: A Global Tapestry of Celebration and Caution
2 hours
New Year's Eve 2023: A Global Tapestry of Celebration and Caution
2023: The Year in Review - A Time of Upheaval, Challenge, and Resilience
2 hours
2023: The Year in Review - A Time of Upheaval, Challenge, and Resilience
Global New Year Celebrations Usher in 2024 with Dazzling Displays
2 hours
Global New Year Celebrations Usher in 2024 with Dazzling Displays
World Food Programme Warns of Global Hunger Crisis Affecting 333M
4 hours
World Food Programme Warns of Global Hunger Crisis Affecting 333M
Sydney and Auckland Ring In 2024 with Breathtaking Fireworks Displays
4 hours
Sydney and Auckland Ring In 2024 with Breathtaking Fireworks Displays
New Year's Eve 2024: A Global Celebration Shadowed by Ongoing Conflicts
4 hours
New Year's Eve 2024: A Global Celebration Shadowed by Ongoing Conflicts
Auckland Rings in 2024: A Spectacular Start to the New Year
5 hours
Auckland Rings in 2024: A Spectacular Start to the New Year

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app