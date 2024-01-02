Gondokoro Crisis: Chiefs Detained Amid Military Disarmament Operation

Amid the serene landscapes of Gondokoro Payam, in Juba County, a sequence of events unfolded that has left the community in distress and uncertainty. A military disarmament operation resulted in the detention of at least 19 local individuals, including four prominent chiefs, according to reports. The incident, which transpired on a Sunday, prompted an exodus of villagers, leaving behind a silence that echoed the severity of the situation.

Assault on the Local Population

Ramadan Juma Wani, the Head Chief of the area, recounted a tale of fear and coercion as armed forces allegedly unleashed an assault on the local population. This operation, ostensibly aimed at disarming the populace, led to the disappearance of 19 individuals, stirring up a storm of concern and speculation among the remaining villagers.

Voices from the Ground

Nelson Swaka, a youth leader in the community, offered a first-hand account of the incident. He claimed that he and others were subjected to physical assault by the forces who were ostensibly on a quest for arms. Furthermore, Swaka alleged that their belongings, including money and livestock, were confiscated in the process.

Amid the turmoil, women’s leader Kandida Juan made a fervent plea to the national government for immediate intervention. She highlighted the plight of the mothers in the community, wracked with anxiety over the missing individuals, and underscored the vulnerability of the children’s lives now hanging in the balance.

Community in Distress

The community is currently shrouded in a state of distress, with growing calls for government intervention to ensure the safety and return of the detained persons. The incident has not only raised questions about the methods employed in the disarmament operation but also about the wider implications for the community’s safety, cohesion, and future. As the villagers wait with bated breath for the safe return of their kin, the world too watches, hoping for a swift resolution to this crisis.