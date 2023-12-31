en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Conflict & Defence

Gaza in Crisis: Escalating Conflict and a Looming Humanitarian Disaster

author
By: Bijay Laxmi
Published: December 31, 2023 at 2:07 pm EST
Gaza in Crisis: Escalating Conflict and a Looming Humanitarian Disaster

In the heart of the Middle East, the densely-populated Gaza strip is facing a devastating crisis. The region is under intense bombardment, a fact corroborated by on-site reports, leaving its residents in a state of helplessness. The lack of refuge in the face of ongoing attacks is particularly concerning given Gaza’s status as one of the world’s most densely populated areas, rendering civilian evasion of conflict impacts near impossible.

Mounting Casualties and a Looming Humanitarian Crisis

Israeli strikes in central Gaza have claimed at least 35 lives, as fighting continues to escalate across the enclave. The ongoing conflict has resulted in the deaths of more than 21,800 Palestinians and left over 55,000 injured. The war has ignited a humanitarian crisis, with the United Nations warning that a quarter of Gaza’s residents are on the brink of starvation.

Escalated Offensive and the Quest for Control

Israel broadened its offensive to central Gaza, targeting densely populated communities that house refugees from the 1948 war and their descendants. The Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, has indicated that the war could persist for many more months, with Israel taking control of the Gaza side of the border with Egypt. This move comes despite the U.S. advocating for a unified Palestinian government to administer both Gaza and parts of the Israeli-occupied West Bank, as a stepping stone towards eventual statehood.

The Human Cost and Dire Consequences

The siege of the Gaza Strip has resulted in the displacement of 85% of the region’s population. Israeli airstrikes have targeted residential buildings, refugee camps, and hospitals, leading to significant civilian casualties and damage to infrastructure. The World Health Organization warns of an impending threat of infectious diseases, and the UN predicts Gaza is just weeks away from famine. In a chilling revelation, Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich suggested encouraging Palestinians to emigrate from the Gaza Strip, fuelling hopes for Israeli resettlement post-expulsion. This content is critical, as it reveals the dire situation and the human cost of the conflict in Gaza.

0
Conflict & Defence Human Rights
author

Bijay Laxmi

Bijay Laxmi Chakraborty is a distinguished international correspondent with a notable record of reporting on US, UK, and worldwide events. Driven by an unwavering commitment to truth and enlightening her audience, Bijay offers nuanced and unbiased journalism. Her distinct viewpoint on global matters ensures that her coverage not only captivates but also educates her audience.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Afghanistan's Balkh Province: 13 Detained Amid Ongoing Efforts to Uphold Law and Order

By Saboor Bayat

President Museveni Addresses Uganda's Terrorism Threat: Commitment to National Security

By Israel Ojoko

Uganda's President Museveni Calls for Enhanced Security Measures Amidst Counter-Insurgency Efforts

By Israel Ojoko

Kim Jong Un Announces Military Escalation Amid Tensions with U.S. and Allies

By BNN Correspondents

A Cookie for a Son: A Father's Loss Highlights Gaza's Tragedy ...
@Conflict & Defence · 47 mins
A Cookie for a Son: A Father's Loss Highlights Gaza's Tragedy ...
heart comment 0
Unfolding Conflict in Gaza Strip: Israeli Army Releases Five Brigades

By Shivani Chauhan

Unfolding Conflict in Gaza Strip: Israeli Army Releases Five Brigades
Foiled Terror Plot: German Police Arrest Suspects Planning Attack on Cologne Cathedral

By Geeta Pillai

Foiled Terror Plot: German Police Arrest Suspects Planning Attack on Cologne Cathedral
New Year’s Eve 2024: A Global Celebration Shadowed by Ongoing Conflicts

By Mazhar Abbas

New Year's Eve 2024: A Global Celebration Shadowed by Ongoing Conflicts
Somalia’s Path to Normalcy: PM Vows to Remove Roadblocks in Mogadishu

By Mazhar Abbas

Somalia's Path to Normalcy: PM Vows to Remove Roadblocks in Mogadishu
Latest Headlines
World News
Unshakeable Resilience: Nurse's Battle with Life-Altering Medical Emergency
35 seconds
Unshakeable Resilience: Nurse's Battle with Life-Altering Medical Emergency
Graham Advocates for Mass Deportation Amid Immigration Crisis
6 mins
Graham Advocates for Mass Deportation Amid Immigration Crisis
CityLab’s Quiz: A Year in Review of Urban Developments in 2023
6 mins
CityLab’s Quiz: A Year in Review of Urban Developments in 2023
Psychedelic Research Makes a Comeback: Unraveling Therapeutic Potential
7 mins
Psychedelic Research Makes a Comeback: Unraveling Therapeutic Potential
Western Nations Fueling Conflict in Gaza, says Palestinian Ambassador
7 mins
Western Nations Fueling Conflict in Gaza, says Palestinian Ambassador
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Makes Darts History at World Championship
13 mins
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Makes Darts History at World Championship
Rising Ketamine Use among Youth: A Call for Stricter Regulations
13 mins
Rising Ketamine Use among Youth: A Call for Stricter Regulations
Republican Presidential Candidates Face Backlash Over Controversial Statements on Race and History
16 mins
Republican Presidential Candidates Face Backlash Over Controversial Statements on Race and History
NFL Season: A Tale of Triumphs, Trials, and Team Tactics
16 mins
NFL Season: A Tale of Triumphs, Trials, and Team Tactics
Global Hunger Crisis: WFP Reports Acute Food Shortages Affecting Over 333 Million
1 hour
Global Hunger Crisis: WFP Reports Acute Food Shortages Affecting Over 333 Million
Sydney and Auckland Ring In 2024 with Breathtaking Fireworks Displays
1 hour
Sydney and Auckland Ring In 2024 with Breathtaking Fireworks Displays
New Year's Eve 2024: A Global Celebration Shadowed by Ongoing Conflicts
1 hour
New Year's Eve 2024: A Global Celebration Shadowed by Ongoing Conflicts
Auckland Rings in 2024: A Spectacular Start to the New Year
2 hours
Auckland Rings in 2024: A Spectacular Start to the New Year
World Bank Report Sheds Light on Global Migration and Rising Remittances
2 hours
World Bank Report Sheds Light on Global Migration and Rising Remittances
Cardiovascular Diseases Surge Globally: The World Heart Report 2023
2 hours
Cardiovascular Diseases Surge Globally: The World Heart Report 2023
Global Countdown to 2024: A Symphony of New Year's Eve Celebrations
2 hours
Global Countdown to 2024: A Symphony of New Year's Eve Celebrations
New Zealand Rings in 2024: A Beacon of New Beginnings
4 hours
New Zealand Rings in 2024: A Beacon of New Beginnings
World Welcomes 2024 Amid Spectacular Celebrations and Heightened Security
4 hours
World Welcomes 2024 Amid Spectacular Celebrations and Heightened Security

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app