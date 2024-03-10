Fourth Cycle of FARC Dissident Negotiations Concludes, Emphasizing Ceasefire Commitments

The fourth cycle of negotiations between the national government and the Central General Staff (EMC) of the FARC dissidents concluded on Sunday, March 10, 2024, in San José del Guaviare. During this peace process, the parties reiterated their commitments amid the ongoing bilateral ceasefire, extending until July 15, as confirmed since January 14, despite reports of non-compliance between the parties.

Among the conclusions of this stage of dialogue, highlighted in a joint statement, are specific measures to effectively implement the Verification, Monitoring, and Verification Mechanism (Mvmv). Immediate implementation of agreements was emphasized, particularly in regions such as Norte de Santander, Bolívar, Antioquia, Guaviare, Meta, and Caquetá, where this illegal armed group, led by Néstor Gregorio Vera Fernández, alias Iván Mordisco, holds influence.

Peace Talks Advance: Commitment to Inclusivity and Transformative Proposals

The peace dialogue table committed to positively addressing transformative and inclusive proposals, as well as the demands for effective, pluralistic participation, respecting the autonomy and rights of organizations, leaderships, communities, and peoples. The parties will meet for the fifth time in Ocaña (Norte de Santander) tentatively on April 20 to continue progressing in this initiative.

In regions like Nariño, Putumayo, and Arauca, the mission is to conduct social dialogues and contribute to establishing new agreements. Additionally, the special agreement for transformations in the Micay River basin was reaffirmed, along with the fulfillment of commitments defined since October 16, 2023. A commission was designated to be present in the El Plateado hamlet, rural area of Argelia (Cauca) from April.

Mvmv Report Enhances Ceasefire Assessment and Regional Instance Strengthening

During the meeting, the second report from the Mvmv was presented, contributing to the evaluation of the ceasefire process and decision-making to make it effective. Despite complaints, the regular functioning of regional instances was ensured, strengthening them, and a schedule was defined for the installation of local instances in priority areas before the next cycle.

Representatives of the government and the recognized political status subversive group acknowledged regional and national inequalities during this fourth cycle and expressed the "urgency of corrective measures" regarding the application of reinforced protocols in communications, process education, and guarantees to safeguard inclusive territorial transformations in the ongoing dialogues.