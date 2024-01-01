en English
Conflict & Defence

Former Spokesman Exposes Houthi’s Growing Threat

By: Shivani Chauhan
Published: January 1, 2024 at 8:37 am EST | Updated: Jan 1, 2024 at 11:42 am EST
Former Spokesman Exposes Houthi’s Growing Threat

Former Houthi spokesman, Ali Al Bukhaiti, exposes the increasingly aggressive posture of the Yemen-based Houthi movement. Alarmed by their growing popularity in the Middle East and Europe, Bukhaiti warns against underestimating the group’s capabilities and ambitions.

The Houthi Threat

Asserting themselves as a formidable force in the region, the Houthis, backed by Iran, have been attacking ships in the Red Sea, disrupting major global trade routes. Al Bukhaiti reveals that this disruption has led to a significant increase in global trade prices, as the Red Sea route accounts for up to 12 percent of global trade. The Houthis not only pose a threat to maritime commerce, but also to Israel, having previously targeted the nation with missiles and drones.

A Complex Relationship

While the Houthis are embraced by Iran, Al Bukhaiti underlines that they are not mere proxies for the Shiite-majority country. Their relationship is nuanced, steeped in religious differences and strategic alignments. These complexities contribute to the Houthi’s broad appeal and their ability to gain traction in areas beyond Iran’s direct influence.

Countering the Houthi Offensive

In response to the Houthi’s maritime assaults, the United States has formed a multinational naval task force, Operation Prosperity Guardian. Despite this strategic action, Al Bukhaiti cautions that the Houthi’s guerilla tactics make them a formidable adversary. Their propensity to blend into the civilian population post-attack presents a significant challenge to the task force’s efforts.

The Implications

The rise of the Houthi movement, their increasing aggression, and their potential capacity to target Tel Aviv with missiles, underscores the changing dynamics in the Middle East. As the former spokesman for the group, Al Bukhaiti’s insights into their motivations and capabilities offer a sobering perspective on the emerging challenges in the region.

Conflict & Defence Yemen
Shivani Chauhan

Shivani Chauhan, a multifaceted and proficient media expert, has become an integral part of the BNN staff, contributing a wealth of familiarity from a variety of news outlets. She previously held the position of an Editor at PinkVilla, demonstrating her outstanding skills in managing content creation. Prior to that, Shivani was a dedicated Journalist for both India Legal and WION, refining her abilities in investigative journalism and narrative development. Her experience further extends to a term as an Associate Producer at Zee Media, as well as at Hindustan Times. Anchored in a deep-seated commitment to unearth the truth, Shivani thrives in captivating her audience with impactful stories that instigate significant change.

