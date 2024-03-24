Explosive Device Targets Israeli Military Vehicle During Arbouna Invasion in Jenin

Recent footage has surfaced, showing a significant moment where an Israeli military vehicle was targeted by an explosive device in Arbouna, Jenin, highlighting the escalating conflict between Israeli forces and Palestinian resistance. This incident comes amidst a sharp increase in Israeli attacks in Gaza, resulting in a substantial number of casualties, including over 13,000 children, as reported by UNICEF. The UN Secretary-General, António Guterres, has labeled the blockade of aid to Gaza a 'moral outrage,' emphasizing the dire situation.

The Palestinian resistance's attack on an Israeli military vehicle in Jenin marks a notable escalation in the ongoing conflict. Simultaneously, Israeli forces have intensified their operations in Gaza, leading to a significant rise in casualties. The Gaza Health Ministry's latest report indicates that at least 84 more Palestinians were killed in the Gaza Strip over the last 24 hours, with the total death toll now standing at 32,226 since the offensive began on October 7. Additionally, 74,518 individuals have been injured during this period.

Impact on Healthcare Facilities

Israeli forces have reportedly surrounded al-Amal and Nasser hospitals in southern Gaza, severely impacting healthcare services and access to medical care. In northern Gaza, the situation is equally grim, with ongoing deadly raids on the al-Shifa medical complex. These actions have further exacerbated the health crisis in the region, hindering the treatment of the injured and the provision of essential healthcare services.

International Condemnation and Calls for Action

UN Secretary-General António Guterres has strongly condemned the blocking of aid to Gaza, calling it a 'moral outrage.' His statement underscores the international community's growing concern over the humanitarian crisis in Gaza and the need for immediate action to ensure the provision of aid and support to the affected population. The global call for a cessation of hostilities and the opening of aid channels is becoming increasingly urgent as the death toll continues to climb, and the suffering of the Palestinian people intensifies.