Conflict & Defence

Expired Tear Gas Shells Worth Rs181 Million Found in Punjab Police Stock: New Purchase Raises Questions

By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: December 31, 2023 at 6:47 am EST | Updated: Dec 31, 2023 at 7:51 am EST
Expired Tear Gas Shells Worth Rs181 Million Found in Punjab Police Stock: New Purchase Raises Questions

In a significant blow to the Punjab Police in Pakistan, a substantial portion of their tear gas shell inventory has expired, leading to a financial loss of over Rs 181 million. This startling revelation comes amidst the department’s procurement of new tear gas shells, costing an estimated Rs 130 million.

Exploring the Financial Implications

The new purchase includes a total of 42,500 tear gas shells of various types. The most expensive among these is the multi-bang stun grenade, priced at Rs 18,000 each, followed by the smoke grenade white, costing Rs 16,530 per unit. Other items, such as the single-bang stun grenade and long-range tear gas shell, were procured at Rs 13,500 and Rs 2,410 per unit, respectively.

Breaking down the expired inventory, it’s reported that the Lahore Police’s stock contains 117,309 expired shells, while PC Battalion No. 3 is left with over 2,800 expired shells. This situation underscores the financial loss to the exchequer caused by expired munitions and raises serious concerns about inventory management and resource optimization within the police force.

Uncovered Embezzlement Scheme in Ukraine

Moving to Ukraine, the Security Service of the country has uncovered a large-scale embezzlement scheme designed to drain public funds allocated for the purchase of food for the military. The Defense Ministry has incurred losses of more than 119.5 million hryvnyas (3.24 million USD) due to this fraudulent activity.

Investigations are currently underway to determine the involvement of Defense Ministry officials in any illegal activities. In a related instance, the commander of a military unit in the Kyiv region has been accused of embezzling almost 2.4 million hryvnyas (68,000 USD) that were allocated for military personnel’s food.

Graft Scandal Amidst War

This disheartening revelation comes in the wake of a high-profile graft scandal in Ukraine, with several senior officials either resigning or being relieved of their duties. The situation is further exacerbated by Russia’s ongoing invasion and missile strikes in various Ukrainian cities, causing additional strain on the nation’s resources and governance.

Conflict & Defence Military Pakistan
author

Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

