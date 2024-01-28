Drone Strike in Jordan: U.S. Troops Killed, Iran-Backed Militias Suspected

In a tragic turn of events near the Syrian border in northeast Jordan, a drone strike resulted in the deaths of three American troops, and injuries to at least 34 others. The incident occurred on Sunday, marking the first U.S. fatalities in the region amidst a series of strikes by Iran-backed militias across the Middle East, an escalation linked to the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict.

Allegations and Aftermath

President Joe Biden, in a strong assertion, alleged that these Iran-backed militias were responsible for the attack. As the U.S. officials dig deeper to identify the specific group involved, the initial assessment points towards the involvement of an Iranian-backed group. The drone targeted the base known as Tower 22, a hub used by U.S. troops advising Jordanian forces. The high casualty count can be attributed to the drone hitting near the sleeping quarters of the troops.

The Middle East Chessboard

This base, along with the U.S. military base at al-Tanf in Syria, serves as a logistical pivot for U.S. forces operating in the region. However, the incident's location has been a point of contention, as Jordanian state media reported that it occurred in Syria, not Jordan. Over 3,000 American troops are typically stationed in Jordan, a strategic military base for operations in the Middle East.

The Rising Tide of Attacks

Since the inception of the Gaza war on October 7, there have been over 150 attacks on American military installations in Iraq and Syria by these Iranian-backed militias. The attacks have led to numerous injuries, including traumatic brain injuries, with the militias claiming their actions are in retaliation for U.S. support of Israel. The ultimate aim, they purport, is to drive U.S. forces out of the Middle East. In response, the U.S. has conducted strikes in Iraq, Syria, and Yemen.

A Pledge for Accountability

President Biden, briefed by his national security team, described the attack as 'despicable' and pledged to hold those responsible accountable. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin echoed this commitment to defend the U.S. and its interests. The incident has spurred discussions among U.S. lawmakers about the necessity to adjust Middle East policies, with some advocating for significant strikes inside Iran as a deterrent.