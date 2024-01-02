Disturbing Video Surfaces in Mozambique: ICRC Maintains Stand on Dignity in Conflict

In the first month of 2024, a chilling video became public, unmasking an alarming incident alleged to have taken place in Mozambique two years prior. The footage displayed bodies being incinerated, with at least one soldier identifiable as a member of the South African National Defence Force (SANDF), working under the aegis of the SADC Mission in Mozambique (SAMIM).

The Silence from SADC

Despite the immediate shock and subsequent public outcry, the regional bloc, headed by Namibian President Hage Geingob at the time, remains silent. No further information or outcomes of any investigations were shared, despite the President’s initial assurances of a thorough inquiry into the matter.

ICRC’s Stand on the Incident

Meanwhile, the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), having knowledge of the incident, had a dialogue with defenceWeb. They underscored the crucial need for dignity and respect for deceased individuals in armed conflicts. The ICRC strives to ensure the understanding and respect of international humanitarian law and the rights of civilians. They also emphasized that the remains of those who perish in conflict must be treated with respect, and efforts should be made to search for, identify, and recover such bodies to prevent them from becoming unidentifiable.

However, the ICRC refrained from divulging specific actions in response to the incident, maintaining its policy of confidential communication with authorities.

