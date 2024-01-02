en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Africa

Disturbing Video Surfaces in Mozambique: ICRC Maintains Stand on Dignity in Conflict

author
By: Ayesha Mumtaz
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:39 am EST
Disturbing Video Surfaces in Mozambique: ICRC Maintains Stand on Dignity in Conflict

In the first month of 2024, a chilling video became public, unmasking an alarming incident alleged to have taken place in Mozambique two years prior. The footage displayed bodies being incinerated, with at least one soldier identifiable as a member of the South African National Defence Force (SANDF), working under the aegis of the SADC Mission in Mozambique (SAMIM).

The Silence from SADC

Despite the immediate shock and subsequent public outcry, the regional bloc, headed by Namibian President Hage Geingob at the time, remains silent. No further information or outcomes of any investigations were shared, despite the President’s initial assurances of a thorough inquiry into the matter.

ICRC’s Stand on the Incident

Meanwhile, the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), having knowledge of the incident, had a dialogue with defenceWeb. They underscored the crucial need for dignity and respect for deceased individuals in armed conflicts. The ICRC strives to ensure the understanding and respect of international humanitarian law and the rights of civilians. They also emphasized that the remains of those who perish in conflict must be treated with respect, and efforts should be made to search for, identify, and recover such bodies to prevent them from becoming unidentifiable.

However, the ICRC refrained from divulging specific actions in response to the incident, maintaining its policy of confidential communication with authorities.

Former LA Gang Leader’s Plea

On an unrelated note, Duane Keffe D Davis, a former Los Angeles gang leader, filed a request to be placed under house arrest pending his murder trial in June 2024. Davis is charged with the murder of hip hop music icon Tupac Shakur in 1996 in Las Vegas. Prosecutors argue that Davis poses a risk to witnesses and present strong evidence against him, including jail telephone recordings and his own words in interviews and media appearances. Davis, on the other hand, claims that he was granted immunity from prosecution in 2008 by FBI agents and Los Angeles police.

0
Africa Conflict & Defence Human Rights
author

Ayesha Mumtaz

With a rich academic foundation in English, Ayesha Mumtaz seamlessly fuses her love for writing and journalism to deliver impactful narratives through the lens of global media. Prior to gracing our newsroom, she sharpened her editorial prowess at Travel Heights Magazine. Ayesha's journalistic canvas spans across international headlines, breaking news, immersive editorials, intricate feature pieces, and riveting media interactions. Driven by a commitment to excellence, she consistently captivates her audience with poignant stories. Ayesha Mumtaz is not just a correspondent; she's a force of change, making her an integral cornerstone of our global news team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

4.6 Magnitude Earthquake Rocks Morocco's Beni Mellal-Khenifra Region

By Dil Bar Irshad

Labour Party to Become Nigeria's Main Opposition Party by 2024, Asserts Peter Obi

By BNN Correspondents

The Transformative Power of Digital Education in Africa

By BNN Correspondents

Ministry of Education Enforces Cholera Preventive Measures in Schools

By Safak Costu

'Lakes First' Philosophy Transforms Lakes State's Political Sphere ...
@Africa · 30 mins
'Lakes First' Philosophy Transforms Lakes State's Political Sphere ...
heart comment 0
Kenyan Innovator Paves the Way for Affordable Electric Vehicles

By Rafia Tasleem

Kenyan Innovator Paves the Way for Affordable Electric Vehicles
ICIPE Discovers Microbe Blocking Malaria Transmission: A New Path Towards Prevention

By BNN Correspondents

ICIPE Discovers Microbe Blocking Malaria Transmission: A New Path Towards Prevention
Migration Issues in African Literature Explored at Pan African Writers Association Event

By Muthana Al-Najjar

Migration Issues in African Literature Explored at Pan African Writers Association Event
2024: The Geopolitical Landscape and the Threat of New Wars

By Aqsa Younas Rana

2024: The Geopolitical Landscape and the Threat of New Wars
Latest Headlines
World News
Albany Great Danes vs Harvard Crimson: Anticipating a Thrilling College Basketball Matchup
58 seconds
Albany Great Danes vs Harvard Crimson: Anticipating a Thrilling College Basketball Matchup
Maintenance Work on Nagarjuna Sagar Dam Halted Amidst Inter-State Dispute
3 mins
Maintenance Work on Nagarjuna Sagar Dam Halted Amidst Inter-State Dispute
The Exodus from India: A Tale of Rising Migration
3 mins
The Exodus from India: A Tale of Rising Migration
October 7, 2023: The Day that Redefined Israel's Socio-Political Landscape
3 mins
October 7, 2023: The Day that Redefined Israel's Socio-Political Landscape
Active Lifestyle Retail Sector: A Hopeful Rebound Anticipated in 2024
4 mins
Active Lifestyle Retail Sector: A Hopeful Rebound Anticipated in 2024
Miracle in Bologna: Premature Baby Girl Survives Against All Odds
4 mins
Miracle in Bologna: Premature Baby Girl Survives Against All Odds
NFL Week 18: Weather and Playoff Scenarios to Shape Matches
4 mins
NFL Week 18: Weather and Playoff Scenarios to Shape Matches
Alabama Linebacker Dallas Turner to Enter NFL Draft after Playoff Loss
4 mins
Alabama Linebacker Dallas Turner to Enter NFL Draft after Playoff Loss
Selahattin Demirtas Challenges International Influence in Turkish Politics at Kobani Trial
4 mins
Selahattin Demirtas Challenges International Influence in Turkish Politics at Kobani Trial
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
2 hours
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
4 hours
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
5 hours
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
5 hours
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
6 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
6 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
7 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
7 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension
8 hours
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app