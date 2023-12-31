Diplomatic Talks Progress Amid Ongoing Crises in Sudan and Surrounding Regions

In a bid to resolve the ongoing crisis in Sudan, diplomatic efforts are underway to organize a meeting between the commander of the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, also known as Hemedti, and the Civil Front for Democratic Forces led by former Sudanese Prime Minister Abdullah Hamdok.

The talks are scheduled to take place in Djibouti, which has announced its intent to host the crucial discussions.

Intervention of International Bodies

The Intergovernmental Authority for Development (IGAD) has been instrumental in organizing this meeting, which was initially planned for December but had to be postponed to January due to technical reasons.

However, the Sudanese Foreign Ministry has criticized IGAD for inaccuracies in their communication about the meetings and initiatives for resolving the Sudanese crisis. Notably, the army commander Abdel Fattah al-Burhan has not yet responded to the call for a meeting.

Tensions and Conflicts in the Region

Meanwhile, in the Red Sea, a situation unfolded where Iranian-backed Houthi militants attacked a merchant vessel. The U.S. Navy intervened, and U.S. helicopters sank three of the attacking boats.

These Houthi attacks are having detrimental impacts on Yemen’s economy and exacerbating the existing humanitarian crisis. Moreover, Egypt continues its efforts to mediate in the Gaza Strip conflict.

Hamas has insisted on a comprehensive ceasefire before any negotiation with Israel. Egypt has proposed a framework to end hostilities in Gaza, emphasizing a Palestinian-centric approach without external intervention.

Implications of the Sudanese Crisis

Sudan has been embroiled in a deadly military conflict since April. This conflict has led to catastrophic consequences, including the displacement of over 7.1 million people and a civilian death toll of over 12,190.

The national economy is in a state of collapse with a drastic decrease in public revenue, a depreciated national currency, and an inflation rate of over 300 percent. These developments underscore the complexities of peace negotiations in conflict zones and the urgent need for effective diplomatic interventions.