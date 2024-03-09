Early on March 9, 2024, Russian forces launched a shelling attack on a settlement near Nikopol in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, resulting in the tragic death of a 16-year-old boy and severe injuries to another individual, Governor Serhii Lysak confirmed. Situated in southeastern Ukraine, Nikopol and its surrounding areas have become frequent targets due to their proximity to Russian military positions.

Advertisment

Immediate Aftermath and Casualties

The assault specifically targeted a village within the Chervonohryhorivka community, causing substantial damage to residential infrastructure, including a house and an outbuilding, as well as critical utilities like a power line and a gas pipeline. The attack not only resulted in the loss of a young life but also left a 20-year-old male resident hospitalized in severe condition, highlighting the indiscriminate nature of the shelling.

This event is part of a larger pattern of aggression in the area, with similar Russian strikes reported on Chasiv Yar and Ocheretyne in Donetsk Oblast on the same day. These attacks collectively resulted in additional casualties and further damage to civilian properties, underscoring the ongoing human and material toll of the conflict on communities in Eastern Ukraine, particularly those near the front lines.