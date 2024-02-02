In a growing concern, Russian regional governments and the offices of presidential envoys have raised alarm over officials who have served in occupied Ukrainian territories. These officials are reportedly adopting corrupt financial practices as a result of the lack of oversight and an abundance of federal funds meant for the recovery of regions. This corruption is said to take a 'liberal approach' to spending, with schemes to misappropriate funds facilitated by the chaos of conflict.

A Noted Case: Sergey Kharlashkin

One such case is that of Sergey Kharlashkin, a vice governor who was charged with corruption. To avoid further scrutiny, Kharlashkin moved to an occupied territory. However, the corruption doesn't end when these officials return to Russia. They tend to maintain the corrupt behaviors learned abroad and exhibit a more authoritarian style of leadership.

The 'Quasi-Military' Communication Style

Such a shift in behavior has been observed in governors Vitaly Khotsenko and Vladislav Kuznetsov, who have adopted a 'quasi-military' communication style. Despite these issues, a Kremlin-affiliated source believes that the problem is manageable and overly bold officials can be replaced if necessary.

Corruption in the Military

Additionally, an investigation by the independent Russian outlet Verstka revealed corruption schemes and bribery among Russian military and their commanders in occupied Ukrainian territories. The report detailed various 'services' for which bribes were demanded, including military rank, driver licenses, and avoiding disciplinary action. Furthermore, the Defence Intelligence of the United Kingdom has analyzed corrupt schemes within the Russian army, revealing widespread corruption and bribery, including specific instances related to the occupation of Ukrainian territories.

The corruption has long been a problem in the Russian armed forces, undermining military effectiveness. Despite these revealing investigations, Khotsenko and Kuznetsov had not commented on these allegations at the time of the report.