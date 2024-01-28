Boris Johnson Backs 'Citizen Army' Concept, Ready to Fight in Potential Russia Conflict

In a striking show of solidarity with the British Armed Forces, former UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has publicly backed the concept of a 'citizen army,' an idea proposed by General Sir Patrick Sanders, the outgoing Chief of the General Staff. Writing in a column for the Daily Mail, Johnson committed to standing shoulder-to-shoulder with the military if a conflict with Russia were to erupt, despite acknowledging his lack of combat experience and physical prowess.

Reflecting on Military Experiences

Johnson's pledge was underpinned by a candid reflection of his time in the Combined Cadet Force during his school years. He confessed to initial difficulties mastering military drills and responsibilities, yet these experiences served to emphasize the importance of preparedness in the face of potential conflict. The objective, Johnson clarified, is not to stoke war, but to maintain peace and deter aggression.

The former Prime Minister was explicit in naming Russian President Vladimir Putin as a potential threat. While Johnson does not foresee imminent military confrontation, he underscored that the erratic nature of peace in history calls for constant vigilance and the need for strength.

Global Military Readiness

The discussion of the UK's readiness for a potential conflict with Russia extends beyond the country's borders. General Sanders' warnings about a possible need to mobilize the public have resonated amongst other NATO member countries, creating a wave of societal engagement and preparedness. In light of escalating Russian threats, the potential deployment of US nuclear weapons in the UK has also been discussed, further underlining the gravity of the situation.

Amid the mounting tensions, Johnson's commitment to the 'citizen army' concept and his readiness to fight reinforces the UK's stance against Russian belligerence. It serves as a timely reminder of the need for a strong land-based army and a prepared society, capable of responding effectively to any threat to peace.