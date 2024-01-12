en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Australia

Australia Backs US and UK Military Strikes Against Houthi Targets in Yemen

author
By: Nitish Verma
Published: January 11, 2024 at 10:50 pm EST | Updated: Jan 12, 2024 at 11:06 pm EST
Australia Backs US and UK Military Strikes Against Houthi Targets in Yemen

In a significant turn of events in the Middle East, Australia has extended its support to the United States and the United Kingdom in their military strikes against Houthi military targets in Yemen. The declaration was made by Australian Defence Minister Richard Marles during a news conference. As per the Minister’s statement, Australia’s involvement took the form of personnel within the operational headquarters.

A Stand for Global Order

Australia’s decision to back US and UK military action indicates its commitment to upholding a global rules-based order. In his address, Marles emphasized this commitment, marking a clear stand in the international arena. The move also signifies Australia’s willingness to get involved in global conflicts that align with its diplomatic interests and values.

Retaliation to Houthi Aggression

The recent airstrikes by the US and UK were a direct response to attacks by the Houthi movement on shipping in the Red Sea. This Iran-backed group has been intensifying their offensives, targeting international sea routes and prompting retaliation from global powers.

Escalating Conflicts in the Middle East

This latest intervention marks a significant expansion of the conflict in the region, already marred by the ongoing Israel-Hamas war in Gaza. The involvement of Australia, the US, and the UK in Yemen further complicates the political and military dynamics in the Middle East. The unfolding situation underscores the increasing complexities of the region’s geopolitical landscape.

0
Australia Conflict & Defence Watch Now
author

Nitish Verma

Hailing from a unique intersection of law and journalism, Nitish Verma stands out as an insightful international correspondent. Transitioning from a legal background to journalism, he employs a meticulous approach to storytelling, ensuring accuracy and depth in every report. Nitish's dedication to revealing the truth is palpable, as he crafts news pieces that not only inform but also engage the audience. With his distinct perspective, Nitish consistently delivers news narratives that echo with authenticity and relevance, making him a vital voice in today's media landscape.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Australia

See more
5 mins ago
Peter Lawson: Continuing the Artistic Legacy of Henry Lawson
Paintbrush in hand, a soft gaze fixed on the sprawling Australian outback, 77-year-old Peter Lawson continues the artistic journey he embarked upon six decades ago. A professional painter, Peter’s work is deeply rooted in the narratives woven by his great-uncle, the distinguished Australian bush poet, Henry Lawson. His verse, filled with tales of colonial-era Australia,
Peter Lawson: Continuing the Artistic Legacy of Henry Lawson
High Blue Sea Returns and Union Army Debuts: A Tale of Hope and Anticipation at Rosehill
21 mins ago
High Blue Sea Returns and Union Army Debuts: A Tale of Hope and Anticipation at Rosehill
Former Champion Shaquero Begins New Chapter Under Jollys' Guidance
26 mins ago
Former Champion Shaquero Begins New Chapter Under Jollys' Guidance
Panthera Finance Under Investigation in Victoria Despite Previous Ban
6 mins ago
Panthera Finance Under Investigation in Victoria Despite Previous Ban
Man Pleads Guilty to Violent Assault of Coles Worker over Coffee Theft
7 mins ago
Man Pleads Guilty to Violent Assault of Coles Worker over Coffee Theft
Dark Net Drug Vendor Arrested: Over $1 Million in Cryptocurrency Seized
17 mins ago
Dark Net Drug Vendor Arrested: Over $1 Million in Cryptocurrency Seized
Latest Headlines
World News
Texas Spends Over $100 Million to Bus Migrants to Democratic Cities
3 mins
Texas Spends Over $100 Million to Bus Migrants to Democratic Cities
Carl Yuan Yechun: Rising Through the Ranks in the 2024 PGA Tour
6 mins
Carl Yuan Yechun: Rising Through the Ranks in the 2024 PGA Tour
Figure Skater Overcomes Injury Setback, Prepares For National Championships
6 mins
Figure Skater Overcomes Injury Setback, Prepares For National Championships
Former Michigan Lawmaker Larry Inman Acquitted in Federal Corruption Trial
7 mins
Former Michigan Lawmaker Larry Inman Acquitted in Federal Corruption Trial
President Tinubu Under Fire: Public Backlash and Nigeria's Economic Crisis
7 mins
President Tinubu Under Fire: Public Backlash and Nigeria's Economic Crisis
Nottingham Secures Victory Over Robbinsville, Coach Raba Hits 350th Career Win
8 mins
Nottingham Secures Victory Over Robbinsville, Coach Raba Hits 350th Career Win
Lincoln University Rocked by VP's Suicide: Calls for Accountability Intensify
9 mins
Lincoln University Rocked by VP's Suicide: Calls for Accountability Intensify
Ukraine and Switzerland Rally Support for Peace Plan at Davos Meeting
11 mins
Ukraine and Switzerland Rally Support for Peace Plan at Davos Meeting
Paree Sanitary Pads Launches Paree Super Nights: A Premium Solution for Menstrual Nights
11 mins
Paree Sanitary Pads Launches Paree Super Nights: A Premium Solution for Menstrual Nights
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
10 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
11 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
11 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
12 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
13 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
14 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
15 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
15 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
16 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app