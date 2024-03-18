As the conflict in Eastern Europe escalates into 2024, the disparity in artillery shell consumption between Russia and Ukraine starkly highlights the challenges faced by Kyiv. Lieutenant General Ivan Havryliuk, Ukraine's deputy defense minister, has raised alarms over the critical shortage of ammunition, including shells and missiles, that Ukraine is experiencing. With Russia benefiting from considerable support from North Korea and a robust production capacity, the situation on the ground is becoming increasingly dire for Ukrainian forces.

Advertisment

A Critical Ammunition Gap

The consumption rate of artillery shells demonstrates a daunting advantage for Russia, with a 7:1 ratio against Ukraine. This significant gap is not merely a matter of numbers but a reflection of the intense firepower Russia can sustain over prolonged periods, as outlined by Havryliuk in his recent article. Moreover, the involvement of North Korea in bolstering Russia's ammunition supplies, with reports indicating the provision of at least 1 million shells, further exacerbates the issue for Ukraine. The exchange between Russia and North Korea has also seen a flow of food and raw materials back to Pyongyang, indicating a deepening military cooperation between the two nations.

International Efforts and Delays

In response to the critical shortage, several European countries have rallied behind a Czech-led initiative aiming to procure 800,000 desperately needed artillery shells for Ukraine. However, delays in military assistance from the U.S., amidst congressional disputes, have had tangible impacts on the battlefield, including the loss of the key front-line city of Avdiivka. These delays underscore the urgent need for international cooperation and support to address the ammunition shortage that Ukraine faces. The promise of F-16 fighter jets from international partners also highlights the efforts to level the playing field, particularly in countering Russia's superiority in combat aircraft.