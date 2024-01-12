en English
Conflict & Defence

Ansarullah Warns of ‘Biggest Stupidity in History’ Over US, UK Military Role in Yemen

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 2:39 am EST
Ansarullah Warns of ‘Biggest Stupidity in History’ Over US, UK Military Role in Yemen

The Yemen-based political and armed movement, Ansarullah, widely known as the Houthis, has issued a statement that predicts the United States and the United Kingdom will soon recognize their direct military involvement in Yemen as the greatest mistake in history. This assertion comes amidst a period of heightened conflict and international tension in Yemen, a nation that has been embroiled in a protracted civil war and humanitarian crisis.

Retaliatory Strikes by US and UK

The US and British militaries launched retaliatory strikes on over a dozen sites used by the Iran-backed Houthis in Yemen. These strikes, carried out using warship and submarine-launched missiles and fighter jets, were in response to persistent drone and missile attacks on commercial ships in the Red Sea. The United Kingdom, led by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, joined the US in these strikes, garnering support from other allied nations.

Global Response to the Conflict

In reaction to these strikes, the United Nations Security Council passed a resolution condemning the attacks and, by implication, Iran as the weapons supplier to the Houthis. However, despite international efforts to mitigate the situation, the conflict continues to escalate, with potential consequences for global shipping and consumer costs. The ongoing conflict has also sparked concerns about its effects on efforts to curb inflation and reduce interest rates.

The Humanitarian Crisis in Yemen

At the heart of this escalating conflict is a severe humanitarian crisis. The war in Yemen has created the worst humanitarian crisis in the world, with millions of people displaced and in need of urgent assistance. The Houthis, who have been engaged in the conflict with the internationally-recognized Yemeni government and a Saudi-led coalition, have consistently criticized foreign interference in Yemen. They argue that such interference only exacerbates the humanitarian crisis and undermines the prospects for peace.

The statement from Ansarullah reflects a strong conviction that the US and UK’s continued involvement in the conflict is misguided and will eventually be acknowledged as a historical error. As the situation continues to evolve, the international community will be closely watching the developments in Yemen and the potential implications of foreign military involvement.

Conflict & Defence International Relations Yemen
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

