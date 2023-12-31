en English
Conflict & Defence

Al-Qassam Brigades Launch Massive Missile Attack on Israel

By: Rizwan Shah
Published: December 31, 2023 at 6:06 pm EST
In a significant escalation of the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, the Al-Qassam Brigades, Hamas’s military wing, launched a significant barrage of missiles at Israel. The city of Ramla, among others, was reportedly impacted, raising concerns about potential civilian casualties and property damage. These missile launches are the latest chapter in the volatile relationship between Israel and Palestinian militant groups, which often flares up into violent exchanges of fire.

Scope of the Attack

Details on the exact number of missiles launched, casualties, and the extent of damage remain scanty. Yet, it is clear that the scale of this offensive by Al-Qassam Brigades is a notable one. It forms part of a larger pattern of conflict, with the brigades launching M90 rockets at the larger Tel Aviv area, ostensibly in response to what they term as Zionist massacres of Palestinian civilians.

Responses and Repercussions

The Israeli Occupation Forces (IOF), according to reports from Hebrew media, acknowledge their inability to entirely neutralize the rocket-launching capabilities of Palestinian resistance factions in the Gaza Strip. While they have managed to dismantle the threat of long-range rockets, short-range ones fired at settlements bordering Gaza still pose a significant challenge.

These exchanges of fire and the potential for escalation result in heightened tensions in the region, with the international community keeping a watchful eye on developments. The broader implications for peace and stability in the Middle East are of significant concern.

Ground Zero: Gaza Strip

The Gaza Strip remains a hotspot of confrontations. Reports of fierce clashes between Palestinian Resistance and Israeli forces in Khan Yunis, Gaza, have emerged. Israeli military operations continue unabated, despite ongoing talks for a ceasefire. The conflict has taken a heavy toll on both sides, with the number of Palestinians killed this year reportedly being the largest since the Nakba of 1948.

The highly volatile situation continues to evolve, with the IDF’s offensive impacting Hamas’s command structure, including the killing of its armed wing commander, Abdul Fattah Amin Maali. As Israeli Air Force fighter jets carry out waves of airstrikes, the world watches, hoping for a swift and peaceful resolution to the conflict.

Conflict & Defence
Rizwan Shah

Having accumulated more than twenty years of experience in the world of journalism, Rizwan Shah has turned his career into a relentless quest for impeccable news reporting. Excelling as a political analyst, anchor, and broadcast journalist, Rizwan has built a prestigious reputation grounded in his unwavering commitment to honest storytelling and fostering open discussion. With a core focus on politics and relevant global events, he values audience engagement and constantly works on honing his skills. His meticulous reporting and captivating storytelling, threaded with educational aspects, intrigue his audience. His unique expertise and unmatched dedication have earned him a well-respected place in the journalism sphere.

