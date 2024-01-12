Al Houthis in Yemen Declare US and UK Interests as Legitimate Targets

Al Houthis in Yemen have declared all American and British interests as legitimate targets for the Yemeni armed forces, marking a significant escalation in their stance. This announcement comes in response to what the Supreme Political Council of Al Houthis perceives as direct and declared aggression by the United States and the United Kingdom against the Yemeni Republic. Amid a complex conflict involving multiple international actors, this new declaration could potentially broaden the scope of the conflict and impact international relations and security in the region.

Al Houthis Vow to Continue Red Sea Attacks

The Houthi rebel movement, backed by Iran, has vowed to continue attacking ships in the Red Sea. This move follows recent retaliatory strikes by the US and UK against Houthi attacks. Statements from President Biden, the Houthi military spokesperson, and the Houthi movement’s Supreme Political Council have confirmed the declaration of American and British interests as legitimate targets.

Implications of Houthi Attacks on Global Trade

The recent Houthi attacks on international maritime vessels underscore the importance of ensuring freedom of navigation through maritime chokepoints. The threats posed by Iran and its proxies, including the Houthis, are significant to global trade. This situation emphasizes the need for the US and other Western powers to recognize and address the threat posed by the Houthis and their support network.

Response from the US and UK

In response to the escalating Houthi attacks against commercial vessels in the Red Sea, the US and UK have launched military strikes against Houthi targets in Yemen. These strikes, supported by President Joe Biden, targeted multiple locations with fighter jets and Tomahawks fired from Navy ships. More than 60 targets at 16 Iranian-backed Houthi militant locations were hit, resulting in five deaths and six injuries. These actions have been met with international condemnation and have been described as the ‘largest humanitarian crisis in the world’.