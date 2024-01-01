en English
Conflict & Defence

A Glimpse into the Human Cost of the Israel-Hamas Conflict: Maya Regev’s Story

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 1, 2024 at 1:32 am EST | Updated: Jan 1, 2024 at 2:33 am EST
A Glimpse into the Human Cost of the Israel-Hamas Conflict: Maya Regev’s Story

In the early hours of October 7, 2023, the brutal reality of war came knocking at the doorstep of two young Israelis, Maya and Itay Regev, and their friend, Omer Shem Tov. The trio had sought the solace of music at a local festival, only to be thrust into the heart of a conflict that would irrevocably alter their lives. Abducted and wounded by Hamas militants during an attack in southern Israel, they were among the 250 hostages taken to the Gaza Strip in what marked the onset of the 2023 Israel-Hamas war.

Surviving the Ordeal

Recounting her harrowing time in captivity during an interview with Uvda, an Israeli TV program, Maya spoke of how she was moved to a Gaza hospital where her severely injured foot was surgically reattached at an unnatural angle. Her brother Itay and Omer were disguised as Muslim women to avoid recognition and were relocated. Yet, in the midst of this chaos, the siblings managed to exchange notes of encouragement and pieces of information, a testament to their resilience and hope.

(Read Also: Mediahuis Reinforces Data Processing Techniques Amid User Privacy Concerns; Israeli Airstrikes Intensify Conflict in Gaza)

The Cost of War

As the conflict escalated, it exacted a heavy toll. Over 21,800 deaths and massive displacement were recorded in Gaza, along with over 1,200 deaths and 6,900 wounded in Israel. Additionally, Israeli forces are reported to have killed at least 297 people in the West Bank. Amid the devastation, the plight of the hostages remained a critical concern. By December 24, 2023, 110 hostages had been returned, with over 100 released in a prisoner exchange deal that saw Israel releasing over 200 Palestinians. However, nearly 130 hostages, including Omer Shem Tov, remained captive.

(Read Also: Silencing Pro-Palestinian Voices: A Disturbing Trend in the Land of Free Speech)

International Mediation and Continued Struggle

As mediators from Qatar and Egypt scramble to broker a peace deal, President Herzog has issued an impassioned plea for the release of the remaining 133 hostages, representing a diverse group including babies, the elderly, women, and men. Meanwhile, the ordeal has taken a profound toll on the Regev siblings, their trauma compounded by the continued captivity of their friend Omer. The human cost of this conflict, evident in their story, serves as a stark reminder of the urgency for peace.

Conflict & Defence


BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

