en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Conflict & Defence

2023: A Year of Resilience Amidst Conflict and Climate Crisis

author
By: Muthana Al-Najjar
Published: January 1, 2024 at 12:57 am EST | Updated: Jan 1, 2024 at 1:49 am EST
2023: A Year of Resilience Amidst Conflict and Climate Crisis
Year 2023 review

The dawn of 2024 finds the world in reflection, tracing the contours of a year etched with both monumental challenges and noteworthy triumphs. From the West Bank to the icy expanse of Antarctica, 2023 has been a year of contrasts, a tapestry of human struggle, resilience, discovery, and loss, woven against a backdrop of geopolitical upheaval and environmental disasters.

The Theater of Conflict

In the West Bank village of Qusra, the bereaved Palestinians mourned their kins, victims of a ruthless assault by armed Israeli settlers, a heartrending incident that followed a Hamas attack on October 7th. The ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas in Gaza has been a persistent source of turbulence, with the Israeli onslaught resulting in at least 21,822 Palestinians killed and 56,451 injured. Gaza lies in ruins, with 60% of its infrastructure damaged or destroyed, and nearly 2 million residents displaced amid acute shortages of food, clean water, and medicine. A similar narrative of devastation unfolds in Ukraine, where the war with Russia continues to ravage the land and its inhabitants.

(Read Also: Gaza Conflict: Escalation Raises Humanitarian Concerns)

Climate Crisis: The New Reality

Disturbingly, the saga of 2023 is not confined to human conflict alone. The year marked the end of the prelude to climate change and the advent of a searing reality. The Japanese meteorological society reported that 2023 was the hottest year on Earth in 120,000 years, with temperatures 0.53oC above the global average between 1991 and 2020. The US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration calculated a chilling probability: there was a more than 99% chance that 2023 would be the hottest year in its 174-year dataset. Climate disasters ranged from a flood in Libya that claimed over 11,300 lives to record-breaking forest fires in Canada and Europe, and the deadliest wildfire in US history on Maui. South America grappled with water stress, unprecedented fires, and the most severe drought in the Amazon basin in 50 years. The Antarctic also experienced significant environmental changes, with the lowest extent of sea ice recorded for both summer and winter, and several winter heatwaves affecting West Antarctica.

(Read Also: Unseen Footage Sheds New Light on High-Profile Incidents: A Deep Dive)

The Lens of Humanity

Amidst these stark realities, photographers have emerged as unflinching chroniclers, often risking their own safety to document and share the stories of individuals affected by these global issues. Their images have spotlighted a spectrum of human experiences, from Ukrainian citizens participating in traditional river plunges during wartime to a boxing coach’s funeral following a Russian missile strike in Dnipro, Ukraine. They’ve captured the challenges posed by climate change in Honduras, the aftermath of an earthquake in Antakya, Turkey, the 44th anniversary of the Iranian revolution, the discovery of emeralds in Colombia, and the personal account of a Syrian man who lost his arm and friends during a U.S. helicopter attack on the compound of ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi. Their lenses have rendered visible the invisible, bringing to light the stories that define our times.

As we step into 2024, the lessons of the past year resonate with us. The challenges are colossal, but so too is the human capacity for resilience and transformation. The stories of 2023 serve as a reminder of the interconnectedness of our world and the urgent need to address the issues that threaten our collective future.

Read More

0
Conflict & Defence
author

Muthana Al-Najjar

A seasoned journalist with a keen sense for on-the-ground reporting, Muthana Al-Najjar is a testament to the resilience and courage that personifies the essence of journalism. Hailing from Gaza, Muthana has contributed significantly to the field, having worked with notable outlets such as the Saudi-funded broadcaster Al-Hadath and the local Al-Quds Radio. In 2020, amidst rising tensions in the region, Muthana's unwavering commitment to reporting the truth saw him summoned by the security forces in Gaza. His dedication to the craft, however, has never faltered, regardless of the circumstances or challenges. The recent Israel-Gaza conflict in 2023 further underscored the threats faced by journalists in the line of duty. Tragically, Muthana's home was among those targeted by the Israeli occupation army. The attack resulted in significant damage to his residence and, even more heartbreakingly, the loss of some of his family members. Despite these harrowing experiences, Muthana has continued to rise above adversity, joining the BNN newsroom to share his invaluable perspective and reporting skills. His history and experiences not only enrich our team but also serve as a stark reminder of the importance and cost of honest journalism in today's world. We are honored to have Muthana Al-Najjar as part of our BNN family.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Myanmar's Revolutionary Forces Vow to Abolish Dictatorship: New Year Statement

By Muhammad Jawad

South Korea and U.S. Strengthen Deterrence to Counter North Korean Threats

By BNN Correspondents

UK Prepares for Airstrikes on Houthi Rebels Amid Rising Red Sea Tensions

By BNN Correspondents

A Glimpse into the Human Cost of the Israel-Hamas Conflict: Maya Regev's Story

By BNN Correspondents

Lagos State Government's Gate Removal Decision Sparks Security Concern ...
@Crime · 24 mins
Lagos State Government's Gate Removal Decision Sparks Security Concern ...
heart comment 0
Kropyvnytskyi Bears the Brunt of a Russian Attack, Infrastructure Suffers

By BNN Correspondents

Kropyvnytskyi Bears the Brunt of a Russian Attack, Infrastructure Suffers
Illegal Firework Incident Leads to Serious Injury and Arrests during New Year’s Eve Celebrations

By Geeta Pillai

Illegal Firework Incident Leads to Serious Injury and Arrests during New Year's Eve Celebrations
Turkey Detains 189 in Major Crackdown on IS Ahead of New Year Celebrations

By Safak Costu

Turkey Detains 189 in Major Crackdown on IS Ahead of New Year Celebrations
Former CIA Officer Likens Ukrainian Officials to ‘Rats Fleeing Titanic’ Amidst Escalating Conflict

By Rizwan Shah

Former CIA Officer Likens Ukrainian Officials to 'Rats Fleeing Titanic' Amidst Escalating Conflict
Latest Headlines
World News
Ghana's NDC Blames NPP for Economic Hardships, Offers Hope for 2024
2 mins
Ghana's NDC Blames NPP for Economic Hardships, Offers Hope for 2024
North Korea Rings in 2024: Unveils Strategic Plans and Strengthens International Ties
4 mins
North Korea Rings in 2024: Unveils Strategic Plans and Strengthens International Ties
Unmasking the Invisible Enemy: A New Year Resolution to Reduce Sugar Intake
4 mins
Unmasking the Invisible Enemy: A New Year Resolution to Reduce Sugar Intake
New Year Rings in with Hamas Rocket Fire: Escalation in Israel-Palestine Conflict
5 mins
New Year Rings in with Hamas Rocket Fire: Escalation in Israel-Palestine Conflict
In Memoriam: Remembering Influential Figures We Lost in 2023
5 mins
In Memoriam: Remembering Influential Figures We Lost in 2023
Faith and Devotion Usher in New Year 2024: A Global Perspective
7 mins
Faith and Devotion Usher in New Year 2024: A Global Perspective
Beijing Rings in 2024 with Spectacular New Year's Eve Celebrations
9 mins
Beijing Rings in 2024 with Spectacular New Year's Eve Celebrations
Dr. Pal: The Pioneer of 'MEDCOM' Infusing Humor into Medical Topics
12 mins
Dr. Pal: The Pioneer of 'MEDCOM' Infusing Humor into Medical Topics
Myanmar's Revolutionary Forces Vow to Abolish Dictatorship: New Year Statement
12 mins
Myanmar's Revolutionary Forces Vow to Abolish Dictatorship: New Year Statement
Faith and Devotion Usher in New Year 2024: A Global Perspective
7 mins
Faith and Devotion Usher in New Year 2024: A Global Perspective
Beijing Rings in 2024 with Spectacular New Year's Eve Celebrations
9 mins
Beijing Rings in 2024 with Spectacular New Year's Eve Celebrations
World Welcomes 2024 Amidst Grand Celebrations and Persisting Tensions
22 mins
World Welcomes 2024 Amidst Grand Celebrations and Persisting Tensions
Fireworks and Hope: How the World Welcomed 2024 Amid Global Tensions
22 mins
Fireworks and Hope: How the World Welcomed 2024 Amid Global Tensions
2024 Dawns: Global New Year Celebrations Meet Political Unrest and Cosmic Events
56 mins
2024 Dawns: Global New Year Celebrations Meet Political Unrest and Cosmic Events
New Year's Eve Around the Globe: A Journey Through Unique Traditions
1 hour
New Year's Eve Around the Globe: A Journey Through Unique Traditions
World Welcomes 2024: A Year of Promise and Transformative Events
2 hours
World Welcomes 2024: A Year of Promise and Transformative Events
Historic Change in Denmark's Monarchy: Prince Christian Set for Significant Royal Allowance
2 hours
Historic Change in Denmark's Monarchy: Prince Christian Set for Significant Royal Allowance
Sydney Rings in New Year with Spectacular Fireworks Display
2 hours
Sydney Rings in New Year with Spectacular Fireworks Display

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app