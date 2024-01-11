en English
Coimbatore District Ramps Up Dengue Prevention Measures

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 11, 2024 at 11:02 am EST
Coimbatore district is currently witnessing an aggressive campaign against dengue, spearheaded by the local Health Department in collaboration with civic bodies. They are conducting fever camps across the district, a measure that forms part of a broader strategy to curb the spread of the disease. This strategy encompasses source reduction works aimed at eliminating mosquito breeding sites and fogging activities in areas earmarked as dengue hotspots.

Up-Scaled Prevention Efforts

According to Dr. P. Aruna, the Deputy Director of Health Services, two fever camps are held in each of the district’s 12 blocks from Monday to Friday every week. In an impressive display of commitment and urgency, an additional 200 camps are organized on Saturdays. The primary purpose of these camps is to identify individuals with fever and refer them to government hospitals for further examination. Those exhibiting symptoms characteristic of dengue are being tested for the disease.

Active Cases and Hotspots

As of recent reports, there are 23 active dengue cases in the district. Over 30 rural locations and 100 streets within the Coimbatore Municipal Corporation (CCMC) limits have been flagged as dengue hotspots. In response, the CCMC is conducting 35 fever camps every day. This aggressive strategy is expected to help identify and manage potential dengue cases promptly, thereby controlling the spread of the disease.

Domestic Breeding Control

The Health Department isn’t stopping at fever camps and source reduction works. They have also embarked on an initiative focused on domestic breeding control. Health officials, designated as domestic breeding checkers, are inspecting homes for mosquito larvae in water containers and other potential breeding sites. Notices are being issued to individuals and establishments that don’t comply with the Health Department’s guidelines. Moreover, health officials are conducting field visits to assess the effectiveness of the control measures currently in place.

BNN Newsroom
Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

