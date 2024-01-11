en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
BNN Newsroom

Cogeco Inc. Reports Decline in Profit and Revenue for First Quarter

author
By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 11, 2024 at 9:11 am EST
Cogeco Inc. Reports Decline in Profit and Revenue for First Quarter

In an unexpected turn of events, Cogeco Inc. has reported a downturn in both profit and revenue for its first quarter, which ended on November 30. The company, a prominent provider of internet, video, and phone services via its subsidiary, Cogeco Communications Inc., and operator of 21 radio stations in Quebec through Cogeco Media, has seen a dip in its financial performance when compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

A Dip in Profit

According to the latest financial report, the profit attributable to owners stood at $34.5 million or $2.21 per diluted share. This marks a significant decrease from the $42.1 million or $2.67 per diluted share recorded in the same period of the previous year. The drop in profit, though not drastic, does suggest a shift in the company’s economic performance.

Revenue Takes a Hit

Alongside the decline in profit, Cogeco’s revenue has also seen a slight decrease. The revenue for the quarter totaled $776.2 million, a slight dip from the $789.7 million reported a year earlier. The reduced revenue adds to the concerns regarding the company’s performance in this quarter.

Adjusted Earnings Per Diluted Share

The adjusted earnings per diluted share have also seen a decline, dropping from $2.71 in the previous year to $2.57 in the reported quarter. This decrease in adjusted earnings per share further accentuates the downturn in Cogeco’s performance for this quarter.

While the drop in profit, revenue, and adjusted earnings per share is not drastic, it does indicate a shift in Cogeco Inc.’s economic performance. The reasons behind the downturn are yet to be established and call for further investigation. The impact of these results on the company’s future performance remains to be seen.

0
BNN Newsroom
author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

BNN Newsroom

See more
18 seconds ago
Global Solidarity: 32 Countries Support South Africa's Case Against Israel
In a remarkable show of international solidarity, South Africa has secured the backing of 32 nations in its legal battle against Israel at the International Courts. The case, rooted in accusations of genocide, has reverberated across the globe, sparking a profound discourse on justice, human rights, and international law. Unwavering Allies: Global Endorsement South Africa’s
Global Solidarity: 32 Countries Support South Africa's Case Against Israel
Ira Khan, Aamir Khan's Daughter, Ties the Knot with Nupur Shikhare in Christian Ceremony
1 min ago
Ira Khan, Aamir Khan's Daughter, Ties the Knot with Nupur Shikhare in Christian Ceremony
Artificial Intelligence and QR Codes: The New Frontier in Scams
1 min ago
Artificial Intelligence and QR Codes: The New Frontier in Scams
SEC Approval of Bitcoin ETFs Spurs Rally in Cryptocurrency Stocks
24 seconds ago
SEC Approval of Bitcoin ETFs Spurs Rally in Cryptocurrency Stocks
Rise of High-Tech Scams: Australians Warned of AI and QR Code Fraud
1 min ago
Rise of High-Tech Scams: Australians Warned of AI and QR Code Fraud
The AFCON 2023: A Celebration of African Football, Culture, and Unity
1 min ago
The AFCON 2023: A Celebration of African Football, Culture, and Unity
Latest Headlines
World News
Cambodia and Germany Strengthen Ties: A Focus on Cooperation and Development
2 mins
Cambodia and Germany Strengthen Ties: A Focus on Cooperation and Development
Jake Weatherald's Heroic Knock Leads Adelaide Strikers to Crucial BBL13 Victory
2 mins
Jake Weatherald's Heroic Knock Leads Adelaide Strikers to Crucial BBL13 Victory
Stomach Flu Outbreak: Symptoms, Management, and Prevention
2 mins
Stomach Flu Outbreak: Symptoms, Management, and Prevention
Cholera Crisis in Zambia: Desperate Plea for Help as City Shutdown Looms
3 mins
Cholera Crisis in Zambia: Desperate Plea for Help as City Shutdown Looms
Asian Cup 2024: The Star Players to Watch Out For
4 mins
Asian Cup 2024: The Star Players to Watch Out For
Kenyan Athlete Sarah Chepchirchir Faces Doping Suspension Again
7 mins
Kenyan Athlete Sarah Chepchirchir Faces Doping Suspension Again
Systemic Inflammation and Immune Dysregulation: A New Angle to Understanding Long COVID
8 mins
Systemic Inflammation and Immune Dysregulation: A New Angle to Understanding Long COVID
Andhra Pradesh Government to Complete Comprehensive Caste Survey Ahead of Elections
8 mins
Andhra Pradesh Government to Complete Comprehensive Caste Survey Ahead of Elections
The Battle Over Voter Ink: NDC Versus EC
8 mins
The Battle Over Voter Ink: NDC Versus EC
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
1 hour
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
1 hour
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
1 hour
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
2 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
Hollywood Premiere of 'Masters Of The Air' Ignites Fan Excitement
3 hours
Hollywood Premiere of 'Masters Of The Air' Ignites Fan Excitement
Hollywood Premiere of 'Masters Of The Air' Ignites Fan Excitement
3 hours
Hollywood Premiere of 'Masters Of The Air' Ignites Fan Excitement
World Bank Economist Warns of 'Decade of Wasted Opportunity'
3 hours
World Bank Economist Warns of 'Decade of Wasted Opportunity'
Indonesia Scores a Victory Against Lymphatic Filariasis: Successful Pre-TAS Results
5 hours
Indonesia Scores a Victory Against Lymphatic Filariasis: Successful Pre-TAS Results
Tamil Nadu Launches Landmark Coastal Restoration Mission
6 hours
Tamil Nadu Launches Landmark Coastal Restoration Mission

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app