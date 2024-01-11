Clinia Health Raises $10M in Series A Funding; Partners with TELUS Health

Clinia Health Inc., a Montreal-based health tech firm, has successfully secured a $10 million Series A funding round, led by TELUS Ventures. This strategic investment arm of TELUS Corporation was joined by existing investors including AQC Capital, Anges Québec, Groupe Benoit, Kastello, and Formentera Capital. Clinia Health, with its specialization in AI-powered health-grade search technologies, enables health organizations to deliver precise, timely responses to their users.

Investment to Boost Growth and Integration

The influx of funds will be channelled towards fostering Clinia’s growth and integration into the broad ecosystem of TELUS. This incorporation will help optimize administrative tasks and reduce manual data entry, leading to more personalized care and efficient resource allocation. Clinia’s technology is poised to support TELUS Health in constructing connected provider ecosystems, thus enhancing services globally.

Strategic Partnership with TELUS Health

In a bid to transform the healthcare experience, TELUS Health and Clinia have formed an exclusive strategic partnership. This alliance will leverage AI-driven solutions to boost connectivity and cost efficiency for payors and providers. The collaboration is set to address the challenges faced by traditional provider registry networks, thus revolutionizing health navigation and offering personalized care.

Implications for the Health Tech Sector

The partnership between Clinia and TELUS Health underscores the potential of Canadian innovation in the health technology sector. It aims to optimize the healthcare ecosystem for payors, providers, and patients alike. This forward-thinking initiative empowers individuals and communities in their healthcare journeys, promising a transformed healthcare experience driven by AI-powered technology.