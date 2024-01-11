en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
BNN Newsroom

Climate Change Threat: New Jersey Underwater by 2050?

author
By: Nimrah Khatoon
Published: January 11, 2024 at 10:52 am EST
Climate Change Threat: New Jersey Underwater by 2050?

New insights from Climate Central reveal a grim future for New Jersey and other coastal areas in the United States. The organization’s recent map indicates that by 2050, a significant portion of New Jersey’s densely populated regions could be submerged due to the effects of climate change. This projection is part of a larger assessment that gauges the vulnerability of major coastal cities in the U.S. to rising sea levels.

High-Tide Flooding and Global Warming

According to Climate Central, the frequency of high-tide flooding has risen between 300% to over 900% compared to what it was 50 years ago. This increase is directly linked to global warming. The warming climate leads to melting glaciers and ice sheets, which in turn contribute to rising sea levels. Moreover, as the water warms, the ocean volume expands, exacerbating the situation.

The EPA’s Acknowledgment

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) also recognizes these changes. Climate Central’s maps, which the EPA acknowledges, show areas painted in red that are projected to be underwater by 2050. These red areas represent regions that could face submersion if significant measures are not implemented to reverse the current trend.

Areas at Risk

Among the areas at risk are southern Florida, including Naples, Marco Island, and the Florida Keys, along with the Everglades National Park. Back in New Jersey, popular locations such as the MetLife Stadium and American Dream are also marked in red, indicating potential submersion. These projections underscore the urgency for climate action. They highlight the need for serious measures to mitigate the effects of global warming and prevent such drastic changes to our coastal regions.

0
BNN Newsroom
author

Nimrah Khatoon

Nimrah Khatoon stands as a passionate journalist known for weaving insightful stories that resonate. With a rich background in media and notable stints at various local news outlets, Nimrah has cultivated a reputation as a reliable and adept correspondent. Her fervor for delivering captivating tales, combined with her dedication to accurate and timely reporting, positions her as an invaluable member of the newsroom. Guided by a vision to instigate constructive change via her reporting, Nimrah approaches each assignment with thoroughness and an astute attention to detail.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

BNN Newsroom

See more
1 second ago
Chelsea Recalls Striker David Fofana Amid Shortage of Forwards
Chelsea Football Club has steeled its attacking line-up with the recall of 21-year-old Ivorian striker, David Fofana, from his loan spell at Union Berlin. The move comes at a crucial time as the club grapples with a shortage of forwards. Fofana’s return could be a game-changer for Chelsea, currently under the new management of Mauricio
Chelsea Recalls Striker David Fofana Amid Shortage of Forwards
Workplace Wellness Initiatives: Key to Employee Satisfaction and Productivity
8 mins ago
Workplace Wellness Initiatives: Key to Employee Satisfaction and Productivity
Lt Governor Sinha Addresses Development and Security in Jammu Division
9 mins ago
Lt Governor Sinha Addresses Development and Security in Jammu Division
Heather Mack Pleads Guilty to Conspiracy in Mother's Bali Murder
1 min ago
Heather Mack Pleads Guilty to Conspiracy in Mother's Bali Murder
NewsNation Revamps Programming Lineup, Introduces New Shows
1 min ago
NewsNation Revamps Programming Lineup, Introduces New Shows
Robert Downey Jr.: Starstruck by McCartney, Anticipated as Holmes
8 mins ago
Robert Downey Jr.: Starstruck by McCartney, Anticipated as Holmes
Latest Headlines
World News
PGA Tour Rookies Shine at Sony Open, Highlighting Generational Shift
2 mins
PGA Tour Rookies Shine at Sony Open, Highlighting Generational Shift
Golfer Padraig Harrington Set to Return to the Greens Despite Health Setbacks
5 mins
Golfer Padraig Harrington Set to Return to the Greens Despite Health Setbacks
Fadnavis Criticises Thackeray, Pledges Water Supply to Marathwada
5 mins
Fadnavis Criticises Thackeray, Pledges Water Supply to Marathwada
PGA Tour Rookie Joe Highsmith Steps up to the Sony Open in Hawaii
11 mins
PGA Tour Rookie Joe Highsmith Steps up to the Sony Open in Hawaii
Los Angeles Sparks Promote Health Equality with Free Mammogram Event
11 mins
Los Angeles Sparks Promote Health Equality with Free Mammogram Event
PGA Rookie Joe Highsmith Steps Into Sony Open Following Aaron Baddeley's Withdrawal
11 mins
PGA Rookie Joe Highsmith Steps Into Sony Open Following Aaron Baddeley's Withdrawal
Ypsilanti Joins Michigan Cities in Decriminalizing Psychedelics
11 mins
Ypsilanti Joins Michigan Cities in Decriminalizing Psychedelics
Azhar Ali Nominated for NCA Directorship: An Ambitious Endeavor by PCB
11 mins
Azhar Ali Nominated for NCA Directorship: An Ambitious Endeavor by PCB
PGA Tour Rookie Joe Highsmith Secures Spot in Sony Open Following Aaron Baddeley's Withdrawal
11 mins
PGA Tour Rookie Joe Highsmith Secures Spot in Sony Open Following Aaron Baddeley's Withdrawal
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
39 mins
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
2 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
3 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
3 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
4 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
Hollywood Premiere of 'Masters Of The Air' Ignites Fan Excitement
4 hours
Hollywood Premiere of 'Masters Of The Air' Ignites Fan Excitement
Hollywood Premiere of 'Masters Of The Air' Ignites Fan Excitement
5 hours
Hollywood Premiere of 'Masters Of The Air' Ignites Fan Excitement
World Bank Economist Warns of 'Decade of Wasted Opportunity'
5 hours
World Bank Economist Warns of 'Decade of Wasted Opportunity'
Indonesia Scores a Victory Against Lymphatic Filariasis: Successful Pre-TAS Results
7 hours
Indonesia Scores a Victory Against Lymphatic Filariasis: Successful Pre-TAS Results

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app