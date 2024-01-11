Clegg Construction Sees Leadership Shift as Simon Blackburn Retires

Simon Blackburn, the long-standing managing director of Nottingham-based Clegg Construction, has declared his retirement after a remarkable tenure of over two decades. The announcement ushers in a new era for the company, with commercial director Michael Sims stepping into the role of managing director.

End of an Era

Blackburn’s departure marks the end of an illustrious era that saw Clegg Construction reach significant milestones under his leadership. Since joining the company in 2002 and assuming the role of managing director in 2004, Blackburn has presided over the construction of thousands of student beds, apartments, care home beds, hotel bedrooms, and industrial schemes. His outstanding leadership has left an indelible mark on the company’s history.

A New Chapter with Michael Sims

Michael Sims, who joined the company in spring 2021, now has the responsibility of carrying forward Blackburn’s legacy. Upon his appointment, Sims expressed his pride and commitment to ensuring the company’s reputation for design and construction excellence remains intact. His appointment coincides with an exciting time for Clegg Construction, as the company has secured its strongest-ever carry-forward order book, with a turnover exceeding £82 million for 2024.

Transition and Continuity

Although Blackburn has decided to step down as managing director, he will continue to serve as a group director until the end of May 2024. This move ensures a smooth transition of power and continuity in the company’s operations. As the company embarks on this new chapter, the leadership remains committed to upholding the standards of excellence that have become a hallmark of Clegg Construction.