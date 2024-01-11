en English
Pets

Clark Griswald: The Chihuahua Mix Found on Texas Road Finds a Home

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 11, 2024 at 10:04 am EST
Clark Griswald: The Chihuahua Mix Found on Texas Road Finds a Home

A Chihuahua mix named Clark Griswald who was found alone by the roadside in Texas, has finally found a loving home, bringing a heartwarming end to a six-week journey. Clark, named after the iconic character from the National Lampoon’s ‘Vacation’ movie, was taken in by a compassionate woman and later cared for by the Humane Society of Southeast Texas.

A Rescue on the Roadside

Clark Griswald, weighing a mere 15 pounds, was discovered by a local woman who provided him with temporary shelter. Instead of turning a blind eye to the helpless creature, she embraced him with open arms, demonstrating the potential for human kindness even in the most unexpected circumstances.

Intervention by the Humane Society of Southeast Texas

Located in Beaumont, near Houston, the Humane Society of Southeast Texas became Clark’s next sanctuary. They took charge of his care, ensuring he was healthy and happy while they embarked on a search for a permanent home for him. Their dedication to animal welfare is demonstrated by their commitment to finding the right home for each creature they care for.

A Happy Ending for Clark Griswald

The Humane Society’s appeal on Facebook was answered, and Clark Griswald was finally adopted. The news, announced on January 10, was met with a wave of gratitude from Facebook users. They expressed their thanks to the adopter for providing Clark with a loving home, a testament to the positive impact such actions can have on both animals and the community at large.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

