en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
BNN Newsroom

Citigroup Announces Tesla-Linked Securities: A Gamble on Electric Giant’s Performance

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 11, 2024 at 9:42 am EST
Citigroup Announces Tesla-Linked Securities: A Gamble on Electric Giant’s Performance

Citigroup Global Markets Holdings Inc. has heralded a fresh financial product in the market – the Contingent Income Auto Callable Securities. These securities, uniquely linked to the performance of Tesla Inc’s common stock, are set to mature in January 2025. The ingenious model of these securities offers investors a chance to earn a quarterly contingent coupon payment, hinging on the performance of Tesla’s stock price.

Investors’ Return Linked to Tesla’s Performance

If Tesla’s stock price soars above a predetermined threshold on valuation dates, investors are rewarded with a coupon payment. Conversely, a stock price below this threshold results in no payment for the defined period. Citigroup estimates each security to hold a minimum value of $923.00 on the pricing date. This value is intriguingly less than the issue price, shaped by Citigroup’s internal funding rate and proprietary models. However, this estimation does not constitute a guarantee of the securities’ market value.

Citigroup’s Role and Potential Profits

Citigroup, donning the dual roles of principal and underwriter, garners an underwriting fee for each security sold. Selected dealers also stand to gain, receiving a selling concession. Further, Citigroup Global Markets Inc. (CGMI) may reap financial benefits from hedging activities correlated to the offering.

Risks and Potential Losses

These securities are not insulated by the FDIC nor guaranteed by any bank. They carry a unique set of risks, distinct from conventional debt securities. Investors tread on perilous grounds as they could lose their entire principal or receive few or no coupon payments. The securities have the potential to be automatically redeemed before maturity if Tesla’s stock performance surpasses a certain level. The payment at maturity is a variable, fluctuating based on the final stock price. Investors will not profit from any appreciation in Tesla’s stock beyond the coupon payments and could bear a loss if Tesla’s stock plunges below the threshold price.

0
BNN Newsroom
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

BNN Newsroom

See more
24 seconds ago
Government Investment in Affordable Housing in Saint John
Canada, New Brunswick, and the City of Saint John are investing over $7 million for the construction of 39 new affordable homes in Saint John’s Barrack Green Residences. This initiative, led by Kaléidoscope Social Impact, is targeted at women-led families recovering from mental health and addiction issues, and will be a supportive community in collaboration
Government Investment in Affordable Housing in Saint John
42Gears Unveils New Indoor Location Tracking Feature, SureMDM InLocate
49 seconds ago
42Gears Unveils New Indoor Location Tracking Feature, SureMDM InLocate
Rory McIlroy Leads Dubai Invitational with Stellar 9-Under 62
51 seconds ago
Rory McIlroy Leads Dubai Invitational with Stellar 9-Under 62
NFL Announces International Games in London, Munich, and Sao Paulo for the 2024 Season
25 seconds ago
NFL Announces International Games in London, Munich, and Sao Paulo for the 2024 Season
Basketball Player Felipe Motta Reveals He Was the '10-foot Alien' in Viral Video
25 seconds ago
Basketball Player Felipe Motta Reveals He Was the '10-foot Alien' in Viral Video
Boohoo Embroiled in Garment Mislabelling Scandal
46 seconds ago
Boohoo Embroiled in Garment Mislabelling Scandal
Latest Headlines
World News
Irish Food Businesses Witness Surge in FSAI Enforcement Actions
4 mins
Irish Food Businesses Witness Surge in FSAI Enforcement Actions
Chris Christie Drops Out of 2024 Republican Primary: Nikki Haley Stands to Benefit
6 mins
Chris Christie Drops Out of 2024 Republican Primary: Nikki Haley Stands to Benefit
The UK's Blue Badge Scheme: A Lifeline for Individuals with Mobility Challenges
6 mins
The UK's Blue Badge Scheme: A Lifeline for Individuals with Mobility Challenges
Adamson University's Lady Baby Falcons Soar High with Eighth Consecutive Win in UAAP Season 86 Tournament
6 mins
Adamson University's Lady Baby Falcons Soar High with Eighth Consecutive Win in UAAP Season 86 Tournament
Rob Lowe Reveals Secrets to Age-Defying Looks: Sleep, Atkins Diet, and Sobriety
6 mins
Rob Lowe Reveals Secrets to Age-Defying Looks: Sleep, Atkins Diet, and Sobriety
Global Playbook 2024: WEF's 'Rebuilding Trust' and COP28's Controversies
7 mins
Global Playbook 2024: WEF's 'Rebuilding Trust' and COP28's Controversies
Texas Wife's Bingo Card of Husband's NFL Reactions Goes Viral
8 mins
Texas Wife's Bingo Card of Husband's NFL Reactions Goes Viral
2024 Australian Open: A Showcase of Tennis Talent
8 mins
2024 Australian Open: A Showcase of Tennis Talent
Michael Strahan's Daughter Diagnosed with Malignant Brain Tumor
9 mins
Michael Strahan's Daughter Diagnosed with Malignant Brain Tumor
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
24 mins
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
2 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
2 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
3 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
Hollywood Premiere of 'Masters Of The Air' Ignites Fan Excitement
3 hours
Hollywood Premiere of 'Masters Of The Air' Ignites Fan Excitement
Hollywood Premiere of 'Masters Of The Air' Ignites Fan Excitement
3 hours
Hollywood Premiere of 'Masters Of The Air' Ignites Fan Excitement
World Bank Economist Warns of 'Decade of Wasted Opportunity'
4 hours
World Bank Economist Warns of 'Decade of Wasted Opportunity'
Indonesia Scores a Victory Against Lymphatic Filariasis: Successful Pre-TAS Results
6 hours
Indonesia Scores a Victory Against Lymphatic Filariasis: Successful Pre-TAS Results
Tamil Nadu Launches Landmark Coastal Restoration Mission
6 hours
Tamil Nadu Launches Landmark Coastal Restoration Mission

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app