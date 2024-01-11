en English
BNN Newsroom

Circle, Renowned Stablecoin Firm, Confidentially Files for IPO in U.S.

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 11, 2024 at 9:32 am EST
Circle, Renowned Stablecoin Firm, Confidentially Files for IPO in U.S.

Circle Internet Financial, renowned for its stablecoin operations, has confidentially filed for an Initial Public Offering (IPO) in the United States. This move signals Circle’s intent to transition into a publicly traded entity, raising capital from public investors.

Circle: A Pioneering Stablecoin Firm

As the issuer of USDC, the second-largest stablecoin globally, Circle has been instrumental in the exponential growth of digital assets pegged to government-endorsed currencies. Currently, there is an estimated $23.5 billion worth of USDC in circulation. The company’s move to go public comes as the legitimacy and interest in the cryptocurrency domain continue to swell, potentially trailblazing for other crypto-centric firms to contemplate similar initiatives.

Confidential IPO Filing: A Regulatory Necessity

The confidential nature of the filing suggests that while Circle has initiated the process with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), the specifics of their financials and business strategies remain undisclosed. This step is a crucial part of a regulatory process that companies must undergo before they can list their shares on a stock exchange. The exact timeline of Circle’s IPO, as well as the valuation it seeks, remain unknown, pending further developments and the culmination of the SEC’s review process.

Circle’s Resurgence after Initial Setbacks

Circle’s move to file for an IPO comes after an unsuccessful attempt to go public in 2022 via a merger with a SPAC. Following the collapse of FTX in November 2022, Circle abandoned its plans for a public listing. However, Circle’s CEO Jeremy Allaire remains steadfast in his commitment to transition Circle into a public company. The company had previously announced that it was valued at $9 billion in a 2022 deal to go public via a special-purpose acquisition company, which was later terminated. Despite setbacks, including layoffs in July 2023 and the cessation of investments in non-core business areas, Circle’s pursuit of an IPO underscores its resilience and ambition in the volatile cryptocurrency landscape.

BNN Newsroom
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

BNN Newsroom

