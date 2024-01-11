en English
Business

Circle Internet Financial Files for IPO Amid Crypto Market Downturn

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 11, 2024 at 9:17 am EST
Circle Internet Financial Files for IPO Amid Crypto Market Downturn

Circle Internet Financial, the company recognized for its management of the USDC cryptocurrency, has confidentially filed for an initial public offering (IPO) in the United States. The details of the offering, including the number of shares to be sold and the price range, remain undisclosed. The move is the company’s latest attempt to go public, following the termination of a deal in December 2022 that would have valued the company at $9 billion.

A New Chapter for Circle

Circle, based in Boston, is best known for the USDC cryptocurrency, a stablecoin pegged to the U.S. dollar and the second-largest of its kind after Tether. The company’s CEO, Jeremy Allaire, has been open about his intention to take the company public, even after the collapse of the previous transaction. The IPO process will commence once the review by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is complete. This is, however, contingent on market conditions and other factors.

The State of Stablecoins

The number of USDC tokens in circulation has dropped from over $56 billion to around $25 billion, mirroring a broader downturn in the cryptocurrency market. This downturn has been marked by a decrease in investor interest and the collapse of high-profile crypto firms such as FTX. In response to these market changes, Circle undertook layoffs in July 2023 and ceased investments in activities unrelated to its core business.

Public Trading Amid Market Fluctuations

The company’s move towards an IPO comes during a period of reduced dealmaking in the financial sector, a trend that has been attributed to high interest rates and market fluctuations. Other companies, such as Apex Fintech and Aspen Insurance, have also expressed intentions or actions to pursue IPOs. Despite the challenging market conditions, Circle’s move towards an IPO could mark a significant development in the world of stablecoins and cryptocurrency at large.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

