Arts & Entertainment

Cillian Murphy Eager to Star in ’28 Years Later’, Reviving the Post-Apocalyptic Franchise

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 11, 2024 at 10:05 am EST
In a recent exclusive interview, renowned Irish actor Cillian Murphy expressed his keen interest to star in the highly anticipated sequel ’28 Years Later’. This film follows the 2002 post-apocalyptic horror movie ’28 Days Later’ and is set to be the first installment in a potential trilogy. The original film, directed by Danny Boyle and scripted by Alex Garland, has garnered a cult following over the years. Interestingly, while Boyle and Garland did not direct or write the 2007 sequel ’28 Weeks Later’, they maintained their involvement as executive producers.

Reprising the Role of Jim

With a Golden Globe under his belt for his performance in Christopher Nolan’s ‘Oppenheimer’, Murphy’s excitement for the new project was palpable during the interview. The actor previously portrayed the character Jim in the original film, a character who was initially penned to meet his end but ultimately survived. The decision to keep Jim alive was made after the scene depicting his death was cut from the final version of the film.

A Revitalization of the Franchise

With Alex Garland set to pen all three films in the trilogy, each installment has a planned budget of $75 million. The intention is to breathe new life into the franchise, much like ‘Mad Max: Fury Road’ did for its respective series. Murphy’s enthusiasm for the project is fueled by his previous collaborations with Danny Boyle and Alex Garland.

What’s Next for Cillian Murphy?

While the new film trilogy promises a thrilling return to a beloved franchise, Murphy is keeping busy with other projects. His next film, ‘Civil War’, is scheduled for release in April 2024. As fans eagerly await more news about ’28 Years Later’, they can look forward to Murphy’s continued presence on the big screen.

Arts & Entertainment Ireland
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

